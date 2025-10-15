 Kerala Education Minister Backs Students’ Right To Wear Hijab, Calls School Action Unconstitutional
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala Education Minister Backs Students’ Right To Wear Hijab, Calls School Action Unconstitutional

Kerala Education Minister Backs Students’ Right To Wear Hijab, Calls School Action Unconstitutional

Earlier on Tuesday, reacting to reports of a Catholic school being shut for two days due to the controversy, Sivankutty reiterated that school management must design an appropriate headscarf that matches the uniform to resolve the issue.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty | Image: X

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday addressed the ongoing controversy over students wearing hijabs in schools, stressing that the matter should be resolved amicably at the school level while upholding children's constitutional rights.

Speaking on the issue, Sivankutty said, "There was an issue at St. Rita's School in Ernakulam regarding students' uniforms, and a child was not allowed to enter the classroom. The action taken by the school authorities was unconstitutional. The Deputy Director of Ernakulam was assigned to investigate the incident. The Deputy Director's report stated that the school management had committed a serious mistake. Based on this, the government has issued certain directives. The child's rights cannot be denied." He further said that the school management must design an appropriate headscarf that matches the uniform to resolve the issue. "If these instructions are not followed, the government will take strict action. This is Kerala." State Education Minister said that certain groups are trying to create communal divisions over such incidents.

Read Also
CBSE LOC Data Correction Window 2025 Opens; Check Guidelines Here
article-image

"The government's stand is clear, we will proceed strictly in accordance with the rights enshrined in the Constitution and relevant court rulings. If a consensus has been reached at the school level, that is a welcome development."

Earlier on Tuesday, reacting to reports of a Catholic school being shut for two days due to the controversy, Sivankutty reiterated that school management must design an appropriate headscarf that matches the uniform to resolve the issue.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC To Grant Ad-Interim Protection To Akshay Kumar Against Deepfake And Misuse Of Personality Rights
Bombay HC To Grant Ad-Interim Protection To Akshay Kumar Against Deepfake And Misuse Of Personality Rights
Mumbai Metro Launches Dedicated Feeder Bus Services For Line 3 Commuters
Mumbai Metro Launches Dedicated Feeder Bus Services For Line 3 Commuters
Haryana: FIR Filed Against Late IPS Puran Kumar's Wife & 3 Others In Cop Sandeep Lathar's Suicide Case: Report
Haryana: FIR Filed Against Late IPS Puran Kumar's Wife & 3 Others In Cop Sandeep Lathar's Suicide Case: Report
Mumbai News: Parsi Community Fails To Stop Sale Of Sanjan Sanatorium
Mumbai News: Parsi Community Fails To Stop Sale Of Sanjan Sanatorium

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Breaking Barriers: Navi Mumbai’s First Signal School In Nerul Gives Street Children A Chance At...

Breaking Barriers: Navi Mumbai’s First Signal School In Nerul Gives Street Children A Chance At...

Supreme Court Approves UPSC’s Plan To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Prelims

Supreme Court Approves UPSC’s Plan To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Prelims

Gujarat’s Berana Primary School Inspires Students With ‘Dream Commitment’ Initiative

Gujarat’s Berana Primary School Inspires Students With ‘Dream Commitment’ Initiative

Kerala Education Minister Backs Students’ Right To Wear Hijab, Calls School Action...

Kerala Education Minister Backs Students’ Right To Wear Hijab, Calls School Action...

Delhi Govt Approves ₹108 Crore Grant For 12 DU Colleges

Delhi Govt Approves ₹108 Crore Grant For 12 DU Colleges