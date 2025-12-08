 UPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: Women Dominate Top Ranks, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey Gets UP Cadre
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: Women Dominate Top Ranks, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey Gets UP Cadre

UPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: Women Dominate Top Ranks, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey Gets UP Cadre

The cadre allocation list for applicants who selected the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2024 cycle has been released by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Shakti Dubey, AIR 1 in UPSC 2024 | X/@PrahladPathakk

UPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: The cadre allocation list for applicants who selected the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2024 cycle has been released by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. They can use UPSC's official website to view the allotment list.

While AIR 2 Harshita Goyal from Haryana received Gujarat as her cadre, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey received her home state of Uttar Pradesh.

UPSC CSE IAS Cadre Allocation 2024 – Top Rankers

AIR 1 – Shakti Dubey

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: 2nd Runner-Up Pranit More Reacts To Bodyshaming Comments, 'Jo Cheez Maine Life Mein Face Kari'
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: 2nd Runner-Up Pranit More Reacts To Bodyshaming Comments, 'Jo Cheez Maine Life Mein Face Kari'
Son Heung-min Extortion Case: Court Hands 4-Year Prison Term To Woman Who Falsely Claimed Pregnancy For Blackmailing Former Tottenham Star
Son Heung-min Extortion Case: Court Hands 4-Year Prison Term To Woman Who Falsely Claimed Pregnancy For Blackmailing Former Tottenham Star
Pehchan Announces the MyMumbai 2026 Calendar Project Showcasing Stories Captured by Mumbai’s Homeless Communities
Pehchan Announces the MyMumbai 2026 Calendar Project Showcasing Stories Captured by Mumbai’s Homeless Communities
'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens SLAM Her – VIDEO
'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens SLAM Her – VIDEO

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 2 – Harshita Goyal

Category: General

Home State: Haryana

Cadre: Gujarat

AIR 3 – Dongre Archit Parag

Category: General

Home State: Maharashtra

Cadre: Karnataka

AIR 4 – Shah Margi Chirag

Category: General

Home State: Gujarat

Cadre: Gujarat

AIR 5 – Aakash Garg

Category: General

Home State: Delhi

Cadre: AGMUT

AIR 6 – Komal Punia

Category: General

Home State: Uttarakhand

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 7 – Aayuushi Bansal

Category: General

Home State: Madhya Pradesh

Cadre: Madhya Pradesh

AIR 8 – Raj Krishna Jha

Category: General

Home State: Bihar

Cadre: Bihar

AIR 9 – Aditya Vikram Agarwal

Category: General

Home State: Haryana

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 10 – Mayank Tripathi

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 11 – Ettaboyina Sai Shivani

Category: OBC (GM)

Home State: Telangana

Cadre: Telangana

AIR 12 – Ashi Sharma

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Madhya Pradesh

AIR 13 – Hemant

Category: General

Home State: Bihar

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 14 – Abhishek Vashishtha

Category: General

Home State: Delhi

Cadre: AGMUT

AIR 15 – Banna Venkatesh

Category: OBC (GM)

Home State: Andhra Pradesh

Cadre: Andhra Pradesh

AIR 16 – Madhav Agarwal

Category: General

Home State: Maharashtra

Cadre: Madhya Pradesh

AIR 17 – Sanskriti Trivedy

Category: General

Home State: Bihar

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 18 – Saumya Mishra

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Madhya Pradesh

AIR 19 – Vibhor Bhardwaj

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Rajasthan

AIR 20 – Trilok Singh

Category: General

Home State: Rajasthan

Cadre: Gujarat

The results of the Civil Services Examination were released by UPSC on April 22, 2025. According to the merit list, women have won the top five positions. Eleven women and fourteen males make up the top 25 candidates.

This year, 1,009 candidates, 725 men and 284 women, were suggested by the panel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: Women Dominate Top Ranks, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey Gets UP Cadre

UPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: Women Dominate Top Ranks, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey Gets UP Cadre

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Stresses Balancing Indian Values & New-Age Skills In Education

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Stresses Balancing Indian Values & New-Age Skills In Education

CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Merit-Based Government Recruitment As Haryana Launches Swadeshi Rath...

CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Merit-Based Government Recruitment As Haryana Launches Swadeshi Rath...

RPSC RAS 2024: Interview Dates For 22 Courses Released; Check Full Schedule Here

RPSC RAS 2024: Interview Dates For 22 Courses Released; Check Full Schedule Here

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On December 28

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Out; Exam On December 28