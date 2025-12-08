UPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: Women Dominate Top Ranks, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey Gets UP Cadre

UPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: The cadre allocation list for applicants who selected the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2024 cycle has been released by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. They can use UPSC's official website to view the allotment list.
While AIR 2 Harshita Goyal from Haryana received Gujarat as her cadre, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey received her home state of Uttar Pradesh.
UPSC CSE IAS Cadre Allocation 2024 – Top Rankers
AIR 1 – Shakti Dubey
Category: General
Home State: Uttar Pradesh
Cadre: Uttar Pradesh
AIR 2 – Harshita Goyal
Category: General
Home State: Haryana
Cadre: Gujarat
AIR 3 – Dongre Archit Parag
Category: General
Home State: Maharashtra
Cadre: Karnataka
AIR 4 – Shah Margi Chirag
Category: General
Home State: Gujarat
Cadre: Gujarat
AIR 5 – Aakash Garg
Category: General
Home State: Delhi
Cadre: AGMUT
AIR 6 – Komal Punia
Category: General
Home State: Uttarakhand
Cadre: Uttar Pradesh
AIR 7 – Aayuushi Bansal
Category: General
Home State: Madhya Pradesh
Cadre: Madhya Pradesh
AIR 8 – Raj Krishna Jha
Category: General
Home State: Bihar
Cadre: Bihar
AIR 9 – Aditya Vikram Agarwal
Category: General
Home State: Haryana
Cadre: Uttar Pradesh
AIR 10 – Mayank Tripathi
Category: General
Home State: Uttar Pradesh
Cadre: Uttar Pradesh
AIR 11 – Ettaboyina Sai Shivani
Category: OBC (GM)
Home State: Telangana
Cadre: Telangana
AIR 12 – Ashi Sharma
Category: General
Home State: Uttar Pradesh
Cadre: Madhya Pradesh
AIR 13 – Hemant
Category: General
Home State: Bihar
Cadre: Uttar Pradesh
AIR 14 – Abhishek Vashishtha
Category: General
Home State: Delhi
Cadre: AGMUT
AIR 15 – Banna Venkatesh
Category: OBC (GM)
Home State: Andhra Pradesh
Cadre: Andhra Pradesh
AIR 16 – Madhav Agarwal
Category: General
Home State: Maharashtra
Cadre: Madhya Pradesh
AIR 17 – Sanskriti Trivedy
Category: General
Home State: Bihar
Cadre: Uttar Pradesh
AIR 18 – Saumya Mishra
Category: General
Home State: Uttar Pradesh
Cadre: Madhya Pradesh
AIR 19 – Vibhor Bhardwaj
Category: General
Home State: Uttar Pradesh
Cadre: Rajasthan
AIR 20 – Trilok Singh
Category: General
Home State: Rajasthan
Cadre: Gujarat
The results of the Civil Services Examination were released by UPSC on April 22, 2025. According to the merit list, women have won the top five positions. Eleven women and fourteen males make up the top 25 candidates.
This year, 1,009 candidates, 725 men and 284 women, were suggested by the panel.