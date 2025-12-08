UPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: Women Dominate Top Ranks, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey Gets UP Cadre

Shakti Dubey, AIR 1 in UPSC 2024 | X/@PrahladPathakk

UPSC IAS Cadre List 2024 Out: The cadre allocation list for applicants who selected the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2024 cycle has been released by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. They can use UPSC's official website to view the allotment list.

While AIR 2 Harshita Goyal from Haryana received Gujarat as her cadre, AIR 1 Shakti Dubey received her home state of Uttar Pradesh.

UPSC CSE IAS Cadre Allocation 2024 – Top Rankers

AIR 1 – Shakti Dubey

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 2 – Harshita Goyal

Category: General

Home State: Haryana

Cadre: Gujarat

AIR 3 – Dongre Archit Parag

Category: General

Home State: Maharashtra

Cadre: Karnataka

AIR 4 – Shah Margi Chirag

Category: General

Home State: Gujarat

Cadre: Gujarat

AIR 5 – Aakash Garg

Category: General

Home State: Delhi

Cadre: AGMUT

AIR 6 – Komal Punia

Category: General

Home State: Uttarakhand

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 7 – Aayuushi Bansal

Category: General

Home State: Madhya Pradesh

Cadre: Madhya Pradesh

AIR 8 – Raj Krishna Jha

Category: General

Home State: Bihar

Cadre: Bihar

AIR 9 – Aditya Vikram Agarwal

Category: General

Home State: Haryana

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 10 – Mayank Tripathi

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 11 – Ettaboyina Sai Shivani

Category: OBC (GM)

Home State: Telangana

Cadre: Telangana

AIR 12 – Ashi Sharma

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Madhya Pradesh

AIR 13 – Hemant

Category: General

Home State: Bihar

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 14 – Abhishek Vashishtha

Category: General

Home State: Delhi

Cadre: AGMUT

AIR 15 – Banna Venkatesh

Category: OBC (GM)

Home State: Andhra Pradesh

Cadre: Andhra Pradesh

AIR 16 – Madhav Agarwal

Category: General

Home State: Maharashtra

Cadre: Madhya Pradesh

AIR 17 – Sanskriti Trivedy

Category: General

Home State: Bihar

Cadre: Uttar Pradesh

AIR 18 – Saumya Mishra

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Madhya Pradesh

AIR 19 – Vibhor Bhardwaj

Category: General

Home State: Uttar Pradesh

Cadre: Rajasthan

AIR 20 – Trilok Singh

Category: General

Home State: Rajasthan

Cadre: Gujarat

The results of the Civil Services Examination were released by UPSC on April 22, 2025. According to the merit list, women have won the top five positions. Eleven women and fourteen males make up the top 25 candidates.

This year, 1,009 candidates, 725 men and 284 women, were suggested by the panel.