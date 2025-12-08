CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Merit-Based Government Recruitment As Haryana Launches Swadeshi Rath Yatra

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | PTI

Kaithal: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said job recruitment will soon begin across government departments in the state, and it will happen solely on merit.

The chief minister made the announcement at a party programme here.

"Today, India is the world's fourth-largest economic power. Prime Minister Modi has called upon the nation that if India wants to become the world's third-largest economic power, the path must go through becoming self-reliant," Saini said.

He claimed that during the assembly election in 2024, the BJP made 217 promises, out of which 50 had already, and the rest too will come good soon.

He accused the opposition of lying and spreading disinformation against his government because it was working for the people.

He instructed party workers to listen to the prime minister's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat", and to involve village elders as chairpersons during such gatherings.

Meanwhile, Saini on Sunday flagged off a 'Swadeshi Rath Yatra' here under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan.

He later told reporters that the yatra would be carried out across the state to spread awareness about Swadeshi Bharat, and would conclude on December 24.

The Haryana government is organising Swadeshi fairs, and such fairs have already been held in Panchkula and Faridabad, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)