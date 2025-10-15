 'Who Tought You Descipline?' Manager Shames Employee For Sick Leave In Broken English, Internet Reacts
'Who Tought You Descipline?' Manager Shames Employee For Sick Leave In Broken English, Internet Reacts

A viral Reddit post exposes toxic work culture in India after a manager scolds a sick employee for requesting medical leave, saying “Who Tought You Descipline?”, sparking outrage and online mockery.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Viral post | Reddit

Viral post: A popular Reddit post has once again sparked controversy surrounding toxic corporate culture in India, and how sympathy tends to be given the backdoor treatment within company management. The post, entitled "What should I do with this kind of Manager?", demonstrates a disturbing interaction between a sick employee and an uncompassionate branch manager, bringing to light the psychological burden endured by workers when their legitimate health issues are downplayed.

In the post, the employee had told his boss that he was in extreme discomfort because of what he believed were haemorrhoids or fissures. He submitted a doctor's note and prescription along with a request for a day's short medical leave, stating, "I am unable to sit or stand for a long time… please provide me medical leave for today." When there was no response, he followed up, saying his condition was still “not manageable."

Rather than assisting, the tone of the manager was accusatory. "Who Tought You Descipline?" the manager typed, and included, "Look at the time when you are asking for leave. It will be a loss of pay for both the days."

The calm worker apologised and begged to be understood: "Please understand my situation, sir, I am asking for medical reasons… I am sorry for not informing you about my inability to come to the office because of my health ailments."

But still, the manager kept scolding him, telling him, "Who will do you business? The more you run away from your responsibility and commitment the more problem. You didn’t stand by your commitment as far as the first 10 days are concerned."

Composing himself, the employee explained that he wasn't evading responsibility: "I will do it, sir. I’m not running away from my commitments. I will cover up after I return to the office."

Netizens reaction

The conversation soon turned viral, with users of Reddit denouncing the manager's lack of professionalism and compassion. Several asked how such people reach leadership roles — while others couldn't help but observe the irony in the manager's own terrible English, making the now-infamous quote "Who Tought You Descipline?" an emblem of misplaced power.

One user commented, "Send him to English class and then humanitarian class." Another user said, "Just say I am on sick leave today and sleep man. What is this culture of whatsapp. Send an official email and turn off phone."

