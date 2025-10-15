RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: Notification For 113 Posts Out; Check Registration Date & Other Details Here

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025 | rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will begin accepting applications for the Statistical Officer positions on October 28, 2025. Aspirants can complete their forms on the RPSC's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Qualified candidates will be allowed to apply online until November 26, 2025. This recruitment campaign will fill 113 jobs.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: Application fees

General category and OBC/MBC (Creamy Layer) applicants would have to pay Rs 600. Aspirants from Rajasthan's OBC/MBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS, and SC/ST categories must pay a registration fee of Rs 400. All applicants for PwD will be charged Rs 400 as an application fee.

Read the official notification here

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the application link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, applicants should complete their registration process with accurate information.

Step 4: After this, use these generated credentials and then log in.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form carefully, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Educational qualification: Candidates must possess one of the following qualifications: a Master’s degree in Economics, Statistics, Mathematics with Statistics as a paper, Commerce with Statistics, or M.Sc. (Agriculture) in Statistics — all with at least Second Class from a recognised university established by law in India or an equivalent qualification approved by the Government.

Applicants must also have a certificate from Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota, for the RS-CIT course offered by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL), or an equivalent certificate recognised by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, Government of Rajasthan.

b. Age limit: Aspirants should be at least 21 years old and under the age of 40 to be qualified to submit an application. The age will be computed as of January 1, 2026. Aspirants from restricted categories will have their upper age limit relaxed in accordance with government guidelines.