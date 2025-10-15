WBPSC Declares Clerkship Part-I Results; 89,821 Candidates Clear Preliminary Stage

WBPSC Clerkship result 2023 | Official Notification

WBPSC Clerkship result 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday declared results for the Clerkship (Part-I) Examination 2023, a crucial step in the recruitment process for highly sought-after government clerical jobs. A whopping 89,821 candidates have passed the initial round and now will be sitting for the Part-II Examination, the final step of the recruitment process.

The WBPSC has provided the results on its official website at psc.wb.gov.in. Candidates who cleared Part I are requested to download the results and prepare for the next level. The Commission will provide the date for the Part-II exam as well as admit cards in the coming weeks.

Focus Shifts to Part-II Exam

Though it's a great accomplishment in clearing Part I, candidates now need to focus on the Clerkship Part II Examination, which will decide on final selection. Candidates should go through the syllabus, practice old year papers, and keep themselves informed about official updates to firm up their preparation.

WBPSC Clerkship Result Cut Off Marks | Official Notification

The Commission has asked candidates to visit its official website frequently for information about the exam schedule, the release of admit card, and other necessary notifications. The recruitment process of WBPSC Clerkship is still very competitive, and careful preparation of Part-II will be very important to obtain a government clerical job.

WBPSC Clerkship result 2023: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- psc.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Clerkship result 2023” on the homepage

Step 3: The WBPSC Clerkship result 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates can check the roll numbers on the portal

Note: Download the WBPSC Clerkship result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference.

WBPSC Clerkship Result 2023 PDF Direct Link