UPSC To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Civil Services Prelims Exam; Supreme Court Backs Major Reform For Transparency

UPSC To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Civil Services Prelims | Image: ANI

UPSC Prelims Answer Key: In a historic step to ensure greater fairness and accountability in India's most coveted recruitment test, the Supreme Court has approved the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) proposal to publish provisional answer keys immediately after conducting the Civil Services Preliminary Examination. The move will enable candidates to file objections prior to the finalisation of results, a major step in ending the UPSC's long-standing policy of delayed disclosure.

Landmark Step Towards Fairness

A panel of Justices P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar welcome the UPSC's affidavit to adhere to this new system. The panel called it a "conscious and well-considered decision," highlighting that the shift is consistent with the values of openness, fairness, and accountability. The verdict effectively puts an end to years of controversy regarding the Commission's reluctance to reveal answer keys and cut-off marks prior to finalising the entire examination process.

Aspirants' Legal Fight Succeeds

This reform follows a legal campaign by civil services aspirants Vidushi Pandey and Himanshu Kumar, who had filed a petition in the Court seeking publication of answer keys and marks on time. They contended that releasing this information at the end of the exam cycle denied candidates feedback and a fair chance to evaluate their performance.

Terming the ruling a "historic victory for crores of aspirants," Pandey said the order would restore confidence in the examination system and alleviate the anxiety that follows the Prelims every year, as per the ANI report.

A Precedent for All Competitive Exams

Until last year, the UPSC released answer keys only after conducting interviews. Now, the Commission's new policy, backed by the Supreme Court, is likely to be a model for other recruiting agencies in India. The reform brings more transparency, empowering lakhs of aspirants to check their performance and hold exam authorities accountable.