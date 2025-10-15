 UPSC To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Civil Services Prelims Exam; Supreme Court Backs Major Reform For Transparency
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSC To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Civil Services Prelims Exam; Supreme Court Backs Major Reform For Transparency

UPSC To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Civil Services Prelims Exam; Supreme Court Backs Major Reform For Transparency

The Supreme Court has approved UPSC’s move to release provisional answer keys immediately after the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, allowing candidates to raise objections before final results. This landmark reform enhances transparency, fairness, and accountability in India’s most prestigious recruitment process.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
UPSC To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Civil Services Prelims | Image: ANI

UPSC Prelims Answer Key: In a historic step to ensure greater fairness and accountability in India's most coveted recruitment test, the Supreme Court has approved the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) proposal to publish provisional answer keys immediately after conducting the Civil Services Preliminary Examination. The move will enable candidates to file objections prior to the finalisation of results, a major step in ending the UPSC's long-standing policy of delayed disclosure.

Landmark Step Towards Fairness

A panel of Justices P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar welcome the UPSC's affidavit to adhere to this new system. The panel called it a "conscious and well-considered decision," highlighting that the shift is consistent with the values of openness, fairness, and accountability. The verdict effectively puts an end to years of controversy regarding the Commission's reluctance to reveal answer keys and cut-off marks prior to finalising the entire examination process.

Read Also
UPSC Releases NDA & NA I 2025 Marks For All Candidates; Get Direct Link Here
article-image

Aspirants' Legal Fight Succeeds

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat’s Berana Primary School Inspires Students With ‘Dream Commitment’ Initiative
Gujarat’s Berana Primary School Inspires Students With ‘Dream Commitment’ Initiative
'At Request & Insistence Of Pakistan': Taliban Government Declares Afghanistan-Pakistan Ceasefire
'At Request & Insistence Of Pakistan': Taliban Government Declares Afghanistan-Pakistan Ceasefire
Maharashtra: Minister Prakash Abitkar Launches Statewide Mechanical Linen Washing Service For 593 Government Hospitals
Maharashtra: Minister Prakash Abitkar Launches Statewide Mechanical Linen Washing Service For 593 Government Hospitals
Kerala Education Minister Backs Students’ Right To Wear Hijab, Calls School Action Unconstitutional
Kerala Education Minister Backs Students’ Right To Wear Hijab, Calls School Action Unconstitutional

This reform follows a legal campaign by civil services aspirants Vidushi Pandey and Himanshu Kumar, who had filed a petition in the Court seeking publication of answer keys and marks on time. They contended that releasing this information at the end of the exam cycle denied candidates feedback and a fair chance to evaluate their performance.

Terming the ruling a "historic victory for crores of aspirants," Pandey said the order would restore confidence in the examination system and alleviate the anxiety that follows the Prelims every year, as per the ANI report.

A Precedent for All Competitive Exams

Until last year, the UPSC released answer keys only after conducting interviews. Now, the Commission's new policy, backed by the Supreme Court, is likely to be a model for other recruiting agencies in India. The reform brings more transparency, empowering lakhs of aspirants to check their performance and hold exam authorities accountable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat’s Berana Primary School Inspires Students With ‘Dream Commitment’ Initiative

Gujarat’s Berana Primary School Inspires Students With ‘Dream Commitment’ Initiative

Kerala Education Minister Backs Students’ Right To Wear Hijab, Calls School Action...

Kerala Education Minister Backs Students’ Right To Wear Hijab, Calls School Action...

Delhi Govt Approves ₹108 Crore Grant For 12 DU Colleges

Delhi Govt Approves ₹108 Crore Grant For 12 DU Colleges

Tripura Govt Signs MoU With AIIMS Delhi To Strengthen Healthcare Services

Tripura Govt Signs MoU With AIIMS Delhi To Strengthen Healthcare Services

CBSE CTET December 2025 Notification To Be Out Soon; Details Here

CBSE CTET December 2025 Notification To Be Out Soon; Details Here