UPSC Releases NDA & NA I 2025 Marks For All Candidates; Get Direct Link Here

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 Marks | Official Notification

UPSC NDA & NA I Marks 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the marks of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Examination (I), 2025. The aspirants who participated in the exam can now view their scores, i.e., written test marks, SSB marks, and final scores, on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The NDA & NA (I) 2025 written examination was conducted on April 13, 2025, and the final result was declared on October 10, 2025. The exam is held twice a year to choose candidates for training as officers in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. It is for both male and female candidates who have passed or are appearing for Class 12.

Provisional Candidature

UPSC has made it clear that the candidature of all the mentioned candidates is provisional in nature. Candidates are required to submit compulsory documents like proof of date of birth and educational qualification directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), R.K. Puram, New Delhi – 110066, if not already submitted.

Applicants are able to check their scores from the official website of UPSC. The marks list is a complete break-up of the written test, SSB interview, and final combined marks, which gives full transparency to the selection procedure.

This move enables candidates to evaluate their performance and get ready for the subsequent stage of training or future attempts, reaffirming UPSC's commitment towards a transparent and fair selection process for one of India's most competitive defence exams.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 Marks: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link UPSC NDA & NA (I) Result 2025 Marks

Step 3: The UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 Marks PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 Marks PDF and save it for future reference.

UPSC NDA & NA I Marks 2025 PDF Direct Link