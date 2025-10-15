When Will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begin? Here’s What Candidates Should Know

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule | Image: Canva

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to publish the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon on its official portal, mcc.nic.in. The schedule will provide important dates for registration, choice filling, seat allotment, result declaration, reporting at the allotted college, and document verification.

The whole counselling procedure will be held in four rounds, including Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and an empty seat stray round for vacant seats. Candidates are advised to remain vigilant and keep checking the MCC portal from time to time so they do not miss out on any vital deadlines.

Details to be Provided in the Counselling Schedule

The new counselling schedule also includes vital details like:

-Registration commencement and closing dates

-Choice filling and locking deadlines

-Seat allotment processing dates

-Publishing the results of seat allotment

-Timelines of reporting and verification at the allotted institutes

Supreme Court Directs NBEMS to Redress Transparency Issues

In a related development, the Supreme Court directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to redress transparency issues with the NEET PG 2025 examination within two weeks.

The instruction was made at a hearing on September 26, 2025, after a plea was made for increased transparency in how the evaluation process takes place. Petitioners claimed that releasing answer keys and responses by candidates is important in enabling aspirants to check their answers, dispute inconsistencies, and foster fairness.

At the hearing, the top court pointed out that some of the candidates, out of close to two lakh who sat for NEET PG 2025, had objected on transparency grounds. The court underlined that all such issues pertain to all aspirants and need to be resolved in a prompt and transparent manner.

What Lies Ahead for Aspirants

With the counselling schedule likely to be announced soon and the Supreme Court directive to NBEMS, NEET PG 2025 candidates are waiting for both transparency in admission schedules and a guarantee of transparency in assessment. The coming weeks will decide the manner in which these processes proceed.