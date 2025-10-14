 MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Seat Allotment On October 18
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Seat Allotment On October 18

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Seat Allotment On October 18

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling schedule, with choice filling ending on October 16 and seat allotment on October 18. Candidates allotted seats must report to colleges between October 19 and 27, while institutes will verify data from October 28 to 29.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling | Official Notification

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a revised schedule for NEET UG 2025 Round 3 counselling, giving candidates a fresh chance to get admission in medical colleges of India. Updates are given in the form of new choice filling, seat allotment, and reporting at the allotted college dates.

Round 3 Choice Filling and Locking

Aspirants can fill in Round 3 choice filling, which is already in progress and ends on October 16, 2025. The process of choice locking is from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on the same date.

Seat Allotment and Reporting Dates

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?
Why Was FIFA President Gianni Infantino Attending The Summit For Peace Event With US President Donald Trump?
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
'I Am Fully Covered...': Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Photographer Slaps Man For Touching Her—VIDEO
'I Am Fully Covered...': Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose Harassed Outside Delhi Temple, Photographer Slaps Man For Touching Her—VIDEO

The seat allotment procedure will be held from October 17 to October 18, 2025, with the outcome for Round 3 seat allotment declared on October 18. Allotted candidates are required to report to their respective colleges between October 19 and October 27, 2025. Institutes will verify the joined candidates' details from October 28 to October 29, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Important Dates

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Important Dates | Official Notification

Admission Opportunities Across India

The MCC NEET UG counselling provides admission opportunities in:

-All India Quota (AIQ) institutes, providing 15% seats in government medical institutes across the country.

-Central universities, admitting students on the basis of NEET scores.

-Deemed universities, under management or centralised counselling.

-Prestigious institutions like AIIMS and JIPMER are also included in the process.

Increase in MBBS Seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has updated the NEET UG 2025–26 seat matrix, increasing the number of MBBS seats available in India to 1,26,600, including 9,075 additional approved seats (excluding AIIMS and JIPMER). The added increase opens more opportunities for aspiring medical students across the country.

Read Also
NEET UG 2025: NMC Revises Seat Matrix, Adds Over 9,000 New MBBS Seats Nationwide
article-image

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment on the homepage

Step 3: The NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment PDF will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment will appear on the screen.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course...

Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course...

South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In...

South Asian University Sexual Assault Case: Students Demand Suspension Of Wardens, Representation In...

XAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here

XAT Correction Window 2026 Opens Today; Details Here

Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,300 Schools Damaged Due To Monsoon Calamities, Losses Estimated At ₹122...

Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,300 Schools Damaged Due To Monsoon Calamities, Losses Estimated At ₹122...

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Seat Allotment On October 18

MCC Revises NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule; Seat Allotment On October 18