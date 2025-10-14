JAC Compartment Result 2025 Out: Jharkhand Class 10th 12th Supplementary Scorecard Declared; Get Direct Link Here

JAC Compartment Result 2025 | Official Website

JAC Compartment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 10 and 12 compartment results for 2025. Students who have taken the supplementary exams can download and view their scorecards from the official portal at jac.jharkhand.gov.in by using their roll number and roll code.

Class 10 compartment exams were held from August 23 to 29, 2025, and Class 12 exams were conducted from August 23 to September 1, 2025.

The JAC Matric and Intermediate scorecards include important information like roll number and code, class and stream (for Class 12), student's name and father's and mother's names, school or college name, subject-wise theory and practical marks, total marks, and the division secured.

Candidates are advised that the results of the JAC compartment 2025 are provisional. Students will have to pick up the original mark sheets of their schools before they can apply for admission to the subsequent class or course.

JAC Compartment Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link JAC Compartment Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the roll code and roll number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the JAC Compartment Result 2025 for class 10 and 12

Step 5: The JAC Compartment Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the JAC Compartment class 10th 12th Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

JAC Compartment Result 2025 Direct Link