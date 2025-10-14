 JAC Compartment Result 2025 Out: Jharkhand Class 10th 12th Supplementary Scorecard Declared; Get Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJAC Compartment Result 2025 Out: Jharkhand Class 10th 12th Supplementary Scorecard Declared; Get Direct Link Here

JAC Compartment Result 2025 Out: Jharkhand Class 10th 12th Supplementary Scorecard Declared; Get Direct Link Here

JAC Compartment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 10 and 12 compartment results 2025, with scorecards available online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can check their subject-wise marks, total scores, and division by entering their roll number and roll code.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
JAC Compartment Result 2025 | Official Website

JAC Compartment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Class 10 and 12 compartment results for 2025. Students who have taken the supplementary exams can download and view their scorecards from the official portal at jac.jharkhand.gov.in by using their roll number and roll code.

Class 10 compartment exams were held from August 23 to 29, 2025, and Class 12 exams were conducted from August 23 to September 1, 2025.

The JAC Matric and Intermediate scorecards include important information like roll number and code, class and stream (for Class 12), student's name and father's and mother's names, school or college name, subject-wise theory and practical marks, total marks, and the division secured.

Candidates are advised that the results of the JAC compartment 2025 are provisional. Students will have to pick up the original mark sheets of their schools before they can apply for admission to the subsequent class or course.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 14, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-489 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
TISS Files Complaint Against Students For 'Unauthorised Gathering' On GN Saibaba's Death Anniversary, FIR Lodged; Students Deny Allegations
TISS Files Complaint Against Students For 'Unauthorised Gathering' On GN Saibaba's Death Anniversary, FIR Lodged; Students Deny Allegations
Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi Seeking 'Permission For Suicide'
Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi Seeking 'Permission For Suicide'
Sensex Falls 297 Points, Nifty Slips 82 To 25,145, PSU Banks Drag Markets Amid Broad Selloff
Sensex Falls 297 Points, Nifty Slips 82 To 25,145, PSU Banks Drag Markets Amid Broad Selloff
Read Also
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course...
article-image

JAC Compartment Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link JAC Compartment Result 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the roll code and roll number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the JAC Compartment Result 2025 for class 10 and 12

Step 5: The JAC Compartment Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the JAC Compartment class 10th 12th Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference.

JAC Compartment Result 2025 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TISS Files Complaint Against Students For 'Unauthorised Gathering' On GN Saibaba's Death...

TISS Files Complaint Against Students For 'Unauthorised Gathering' On GN Saibaba's Death...

Pune: Case Filed Against MNS Students' Wing Members For Storming ABVP Office Over Poster Dispute

Pune: Case Filed Against MNS Students' Wing Members For Storming ABVP Office Over Poster Dispute

IIM Lucknow Concludes Summer Placements 2025 With Rs 3.95 Lakh Highest Stipend And 580+ Offers

IIM Lucknow Concludes Summer Placements 2025 With Rs 3.95 Lakh Highest Stipend And 580+ Offers

IIT-Kharagpur Encourages Students To Share Suggestions On Academic Policies

IIT-Kharagpur Encourages Students To Share Suggestions On Academic Policies

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

MPHC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Check Eligibility Criteria Here