 Indian Envoy Visits Bukhara University In Uzbekistan, Discusses Educational Cooperation
In a statement shared on Sunday, the Indian Embassy stated, "On the occasion of International Day of Girl Child, Ambassador Smita Pant participated at an event held at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. She briefed on the Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child campaign and other schemes launched by the Indian Government."

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
article-image

Tashkent: India's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Smita Pant visited the Bukhara State University and discussed prospects for scientific and educational cooperation with the Rector Obidjon Khamidov. Pant also delivered remarks at a Seminar on ‘Intelligent Learning Platforms and Automated Systems’ at the University.

"Amb Smita Pant visited Bukhara State University and discussed prospects for scientific and educational cooperation with the Rector, Mr Obidjon Khamidov. She also delivered the Keynote Address at a Seminar on ‘Intelligent Learning Platforms and Automated Systems’ at the University," the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan posted on X.

Earlier, Pant also participated at an event held at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies on the occasion of International Day of Girl Child and spoke about various schemes launched by the Indian government, including 'Save the Girl Child'.

On October 9, Ambassador Pant presented cutting-edge software tools developed by the Indian Army Training Team to the University of Military Security and Defence.

"Amb Smita Pant presented cutting-edge software tools developed by the Indian Army Training Team to the University of Military Security and Defence. This is In line with India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership &amp; commitment to bolster capabilities in IT, AI and Cyber Security," the Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan posted on X.

article-image

India was one of the first countries to recognise the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after the latter’s independence. The protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent in 1992, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

India and Uzbekistan declared their Strategic Partnership in 2011. Several institutionalised dialogue mechanisms operate at political and official levels under this partnership to ensure regular interaction and follow-up on cooperation activities.

