 CBSE Issues Important Notification On Class 9 And 11 Registration Deadline; Check Details
CBSE has issued a final reminder to all affiliated schools to complete Class 9 and 11 registration for the 2025-26 academic session by October 16. Schools must submit accurate and verified student details to avoid administrative or academic issues.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
CBSE Sends Final Notice to Schools for Class 9 and 11 Registration | Official Website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a final notice to affiliated schools to finalise the registration of Class IX and Class XI students for the 2025-26 session. Schools have only three days to provide correct and verified student information. Submission delays or inaccuracies could lead to administrative and academic issues for students and institutions alike.

Registration Guidelines for Schools

In Circular No. CBSE/REGN/2025-2026 of September 11, 2025, the board provided stringent guidelines to schools:

-Assure that all student data is correct and complete.

-Record the subjects selected by the students accurately.

-Assure that entire registration information prior to submission.

CBSE emphasised that schools need to adhere to these instructions strictly in order to keep dependable records and prevent future inconsistencies in academic records.

Principals Advised to Stick to Deadline

The board reminded all principals: "Only three days remain for the submission of registration data for Class IX and XI. Schools must adhere strictly to the schedule and guidelines."

This reminder emphasises the significance of early registration so that academic planning and attendant administrative processes are not delayed.

Tentative Dates for 2026 Board Exams

CBSE has recently released the tentative 2026 board exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 exams, scheduled from February 17 to July 15, 2026, in India and in 26 other nations. Around 45 lakh students are expected to appear in 204 subjects, indicating CBSE's large national and international foothold.

CBSE explains that the tentative timetable will have several benefits: it will enable students to organise their studies more efficiently, enable schools to schedule academic and administrative work such as teacher allocations for exams and assessments, enable teachers to have more clarity in order to organise personal commitments and holidays, and enable a more organised way of examinations in general.

