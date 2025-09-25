CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10 To Be Held In Two Phases For The First Time; Check Schedule Here

CBSE Board 10th Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the detailed tentative schedule for the 2026 board examinations for Class 10 and 12. For the first time, the Class 10 exams will be conducted in two different phases.
Class 10 Exam-1 (Main Exams): To commence from February 17, 2026
Class 10 Exam-2 (Second/Compartment Exams): Tentatively to begin from May 15, 2026
On all regular days, exams will be held between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM, while some papers will be scheduled between 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM.
Expected Record Student Participation
In 2026, almost 45 lakh students of Classes 10 and 12 are likely to appear for the exams. Candidates will write tests in 204 subjects, not just across the country but also in 26 countries overseas.
Why Two Phases?
Following CBSE, the two-stage exam system is being implemented to offer students better flexibility and opportunities to perform better. The board said that releasing the tentative datesheet early will help students create structured study plans and focus on their preparation effectively.
CBSE Class 10th Exam 1 Tentative Datesheet
Tuesday, 17th February 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 041 / 241
Subjects: Mathematics Standard / Mathematics Basic
Wednesday, 18th February 2026 (10:30 AM – 12:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 401, 403, 404, 405, 406, 408, 409, 410, 411, 413, 414, 415, 419, 420, 421, 422
Subjects: Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Financial Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skill for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation
Friday, 20th February 2026 (10:30 AM – 12:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 407, 412, 416, 418
Subjects: Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer
Saturday, 21st February 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 101, 184
Subjects: English (Communicative), English (Language & Literature)
Monday, 23rd February 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Code: 018
Subject: French
Tuesday, 24th February 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 003, 004, 005, 600, 010, 011, 089
Subjects: Urdu Course-A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu (Telangana)
Wednesday, 25th February 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Code: 086
Subject: Science
Thursday, 26th February 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Code: 064
Subject: Home Science
Friday, 27th February 2026 (10:30 AM – 12:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 165, 402, 417
Subjects: Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
Saturday, 28th February 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 119, 122, 131, 132, 133, 134, 303
Subjects: Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu Course-B
Monday, 2nd March 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 002, 085
Subjects: Hindi Course-A, Hindi Course-B
Tuesday, 3rd March 2026 (10:30 AM – 12:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 017, 020, 076, 088, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 098, 099, 154, 254
Subjects: Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
Thursday, 5th March 2026
Subject: Painting
Friday, 6th March 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 008, 012, 013, 014, 015, 091
Subjects: Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok
Saturday, 7th March 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Code: 087
Subject: Social Science
Monday, 9th March 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM / 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 007, 016, 021, 023, 024, 025, 026, 031, 032, 033, 034, 035, 036, 136
Subjects: Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limbo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music Melodic Instruments, Carnatic Music Percussion Instruments, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Thai
CBSE Class 10th Exam 2 Tentative Datesheet
Friday, 15th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Codes: 041 / 241
Subjects: Mathematics Standard / Mathematics Basic
Saturday, 16th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subjects: Compartment Subjects
Monday, 18th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subjects: Compartment Subjects
Tuesday, 19th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Code: 086
Subject: Science
Wednesday, 20th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subjects: Compartment Subjects
Thursday, 21st May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subjects: Compartment Subjects
Friday, 22nd May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject Code: 087
Subject: Social Science
Saturday, 23rd May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subjects: Compartment Subjects
Monday, 25th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subjects: Compartment Subjects
Tuesday, 26th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject: Language
Thursday, 28th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subjects: Compartment Subjects
Friday, 29th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subjects: Compartment Subjects
Saturday, 30th May 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subject: Language
Monday, 1st June 2026 (10:30 AM – 01:30 PM)
Subjects: Compartment Subjects