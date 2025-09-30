TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 100 Personal Assistant Posts Ends Today; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025 | tpsc.onlinetripura.in

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: The application process for the posts of Personal Assistant, Grade-II (PA-II) (Advt. No-25/2025) will end today, September 30. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of TPSC at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 100 posts. The category-wise breakup is:

UR: 42

SC: 12

ST: 46

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed at least Higher Secondary (H.S+2) or equivalent examination from a recognised Board/University with a minimum 35% marks in average, or he/ she shall have passed Madhyamik examination with Stenography Course from any ITI with 35% marks in Madhyamik.

Read the official notification here

Direct link to apply

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The fee is Rs 150 for APST applicants and Rs 200 for unreserved applicants (payable exclusively online). Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are excluded from paying the fees.

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The Preliminary Examination is a screening test conducted only to shortlist candidates for the Typewriting & Shorthand Writing & Transcription Test. The marks obtained in this examination will not be counted for preparing the final merit list. Candidates who qualify in the Typewriting & Shorthand Writing & Transcription Test will then be called to appear in the Main Examination.

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

To qualify in the Typewriting & Shorthand Writing & Transcription stage, candidates must secure a minimum of 50% marks, with relaxation up to 40% for SC/ST candidates.

TPSC PA Recruitment 2025: Main examination subjects

The Main Examination will consist of three papers carrying a total of 250 marks. Paper I, English, will be of 100 marks with a duration of three hours. Paper II, Bengali or Alternative English, will be of 50 marks with a duration of one and a half hours. Paper III, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, will be of 100 marks with a duration of three hours.