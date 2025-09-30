 APSSB Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For Lab Asst/ Non-Ministerial Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here
APSSB Recruitment 2025: The deadline to apply for Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination-2025 and Lab Assistant positions is today, September 30.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
APSSB Recruitment 2025 | Canva

APSSB Recruitment 2025: The deadline to apply for Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination-2025 and Lab Assistant positions is today, September 30. Those who qualify can submit applications for the exam through the official website, apssb.nic.in.

APSSB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

1. Non-Ministerial (Technical) positions: The recruitment effort intends to fill 239 non-ministerial positions.

2. Laboratory Assistant positions: The recruitment effort intends to fill 26 openings.

APSSB Recruitment 2025: Exam dates

1. Non-Ministerial (Technical) positions: The tentative date for the written exam (non-ministerial positions) is December 7, 2025. The PST/PET and driving examinations will take place on January 16 and 29, 2026, respectively.

2. Laboratory Assistant positions: The tentative schedule for the written exam for Laboratory Assistant positions is November 16, 2025.

APSSB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the “Apply” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Non-Ministerial and Laboratory Assistant posts registration links.

Step 4: Next, aspirants need to register themselves.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, upload the scanned documents (if applicable), and pay the fee

Step 6: Review all the details carefully and then submit the form.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for Non-Ministerial posts

Click here for the Lab Assistant posts 2025

APSSB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The fee is Rs 150 for APST applicants and Rs 200 for unreserved applicants (payable exclusively online). Persons with Disabilities (PWD) are excluded from paying the fees.

Click here for the Non-Ministerial posts’ notification 2025

Read the official notice for the Laboratory Assistant 2025

APSSB Recruitment 2025: Selection process

1. Non-Ministerial (Technical) positions: The selection process consists of four stages, such as Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions, Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Driving Test and Medical Fitness Test.

2. Laboratory Assistant positions: The selection process consists of one stage only, i.e, written examination.

