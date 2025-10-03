 APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Released At apssb.nic.in; Check Details Here
The Combined Secondary Level Examination 2025 hall tickets has been released by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) on the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) issued the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2025 hall tickets on October 3, 2025. Those who qualify can obtain their admit cards on the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 461 openings.

Details mentioned on the admit card

Candidates must verify their name, photograph, signature, roll number, registration number, post applied, exam date, time, venue, category, address, and instructions in the hall ticket.

Read the official notice here

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: How to download the admit card?

To download the hall ticket, applicants can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the Admit Card tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the CSL Exam 2025 admit card link and then login.

Step 4: Enter the details such as mobile number, password, and captcha code.

Step 6: Now, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to view the hall ticket

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Exam dates

The exam is expected to take place on October 26, 2025. The PET/PST will take place on November 18, 2025.

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The exam is computer-based, objective type, and of 2 hours duration. It consists of 100 questions for 200 marks (2 marks each). Minimum qualifying marks: 33%.

The APSSB CSLE exam consists of 100 questions totalling 200 marks, divided equally across four sections. General Awareness has 25 questions for 50 marks, Reasoning Ability has 25 questions for 50 marks, Numerical Ability has 25 questions for 50 marks, and English Language & Comprehension has 25 questions for 50 marks.

APSSB CSLE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will include four stages: a Written Examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Medical Fitness Test.

