TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Application Process Ends On October 5; Check Documents Required List Here

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025 | tslprb.in

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will soon conclude the online application process for Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category - 6) in the Telangana State Prosecution Service. Applicants can submit applications for these positions via tslprb.in until October 5, 2025.

The recruitment drive intends to fill 118 jobs, 50 of which are for Multi Zone I and 68 for Multi Zone II. The scale of pay is Rs 54,220 – Rs 1,33,630.

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age limit: A candidate must be under the age of 34 as of July 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been reduced for applicants from reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Aspirants must hold a bachelor's degree in any field, as well as a bachelor's degree in law (LLB / BL) from any Indian university. Those who completed a five-year Law education following their Intermediate are also qualified.

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website tgprb.in

Step 2: Go to the “Apply Online” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the SC/ST category (natives of Telangana) must pay a fee of Rs 1,000. All other applicants are required to pay Rs 2,000.

TSLPRB APP Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Candidates must submit documents including: proof of date of birth, educational qualification, Bar Council enrollment and practice certificates, study/residence certificate, latest community certificate, non-creamy layer/EWS certificates (where applicable), disability certificate (if applicable), sports merit/NCC/service/army discharge certificates as relevant.