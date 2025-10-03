IGNOU TEE December 2025 Applications Close On October 6; Apply Online Now At exam.ignou.ac.in

IGNOU December TEE Registration 2025 | ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU TEE December 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close applications for the term-end test in December on October 6. On September 6, the application procedure began. Students who haven't applied online yet can do so by going to exam.ignou.ac.in and completing the application. The test is intended for both the University's online and ODL programs. The test is probably going to begin on December 1st.

Additionally, IGNOU students who have not yet turned in their TEE, project, or practical test forms can do so by using the online link that has been posted on the website.

IGNOU TEE December 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicable for undergraduate and graduate programs, including first-year enrollment or re-enrollment in second or third year.

Includes diploma and postgraduate diploma programs.

Covers all semester-based programs, postgraduate certificate programs, and eligible certificate courses.

Candidates must possess a valid program registration.

Courses that are eligible but not yet completed or where term-end exams are pending are included.

Course fees for the relevant year or semester must have been paid.

Students must have followed the prescribed academic path as per established guidelines.

All required assignments must be submitted before the exam deadline.

Only students with valid program registration are eligible to appear for the test.

IGNOU TEE December 2025: Application fees

For students admitted till December 2022 admission cycle:

Phase 1 (Theory & Practical/Lab courses): Rs 200 per course, scheduled till October 6, 6 PM

Phase 2 (Theory & Practical/Lab courses): Rs 200 per course, scheduled October 7–20, 6 PM

Late Fee for Phase 2: Rs 1100

For students admitted from January 2023 admission cycle onwards:

Theory Courses: Rs 200 per course

Practical Courses:

- Up to 4 credits: Rs 300 per course

- Above 4 credits: Rs 500 per course

Project Courses:

- Up to 4 credits: Rs 300 per course

- Above 4 credits: Rs 500 per course

Late Fee: Rs 1100

IGNOU TEE December 2025: Steps to register

To submit your form, take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to ignou.samarth.edu.in to access the Samarth portal.

Step 2: Enter your student login information. To create an account, new students must click NEW REGISTRATION.

Step 3: Go to the section on the Examination Form.

Step 4: Decide on your exam center, exam mode, courses, and program.

Step 5: If necessary, upload any necessary documentation.

Step 6: Carefully go over the information, then submit the form.

Step 7: If there is an examination charge, pay it.

IGNOU TEE December 2025:

The University will make an effort to accommodate the exam center that the student selects; nevertheless, in the event that a center is fully booked, the student will have to select the closest or alternative location within the same regional center. This choice will be offered when the exam form is being filed.

Students should email termendexam@ignou.ac.in or call 011-29572209 with any questions they may have about the status of their exam form or the non-receipt of their control number.