Uttarakhand Board Class 10 & 12 Compartment Result 2025 Announced; Here's How To Download

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 & 12 Compartment Result 2025 | ubse.uk.gov.in

The results of the Class 10 and 12 compartment exams have been announced by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. The class 10th and 12th compartment scores have been posted on the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Board Compartment Result 2025: Details mentioned in the marksheet

The scorecards will display key details including the student’s name, roll number, school name, date of birth, subject-wise total marks, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks obtained, passing status (Pass/Fail), and division (First, Second, or Third).

Uttarakhand Board Compartment Result 2025: How to download the scorecards via the website?

To download the scorecard, students need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttarakhand Board at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the board exam tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the particular region link.

Step 4: Next, students need to log in by using their roll number and the captcha code.

Step 5: Now, the UK Board high school or Intermediate compartment result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Uttarakhand Board Compartment Result 2025: How to view the marksheet using SMS?

To check the result via SMS, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on the phone.

Step 2: After this, type UK10ROLL NUMBER for the 10th class result or type UT12ROLL NUMBER for the Class 12 result.

Step 3: Next, send this SMS to 5676750.

Step 4: Now, the UBSE mark sheet 2025 will appear on the mobile number.

Note: Students should understand that they will receive their authentic marksheets from their individual schools/colleges. As a result, they should contact them to ensure that they do not miss any changes.

Uttarakhand Board Compartment 2025: Exam details

Between February 21 and March 11, 2025, the Uttarakhand Board conducted its Class 10 and 12 board exams. The link to the results was made active on April 19, 2025. The year could be saved for those who failed the board exam. They have to apply for the improvement or supplemental exams. The tests for such applicants took place between August 4 and August 11, 2025.