RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 500 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 | rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: The deadline for applying for the School Lecturer (School Education) - 2025 (Agriculture) positions is today, October 3, 2025. Eligible candidates can register at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Vacancy and pay scale details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 500 posts. The pay matrix Level L-12 (Grade Pay ₹4,800). As per state government rules, a fixed monthly salary (Fix Pay) will be provided during the probation period.

RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants from the General/Unreserved categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates must pay Rs 400 when applying.

RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the School Lecturer registration 2025 link, on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then start the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Qualification: Candidates must have a four-year Bachelor's degree in Agriculture/Horticulture recognised by the UGC, a postgraduate degree in a relevant subject of Agriculture/Horticulture recognised by the UGC, and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from any institution recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education and the applicant should also have a working grasp of Hindi in Devnagari Script and Rajasthani culture.

2. Age limit: Candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 40 as of January 1, 2026. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates.

RPSC Agriculture School Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Scheme of examination

The examination will comprise two papers – Paper I and Paper II, with Paper I carrying 150 marks and Paper II 300 marks. The duration of Paper I is 1.5 hours, while Paper II will be held for 3 hours. All questions in both papers will be of multiple-choice type, and negative marking will apply, with one-third of the marks for a question deducted for every incorrect answer.