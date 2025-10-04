CGBSE Board Exam 2026 Form Submission Begins For Class 10 & 12 At cgbse.nic.in; Check Details Here

CGBSE Board Exam 2026: The CGBSE Board Exam 2026 Class 10, 12 form submission process has begun, according to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. Candidates can complete and submit the form at cgbse.nic.in, the CGBSE's official website.

The official announcement states that the form must be completed and submitted by October 31, 2025. Forms with a late fee must be submitted between November 1 and November 16, 2025. Forms with a special late fee must be submitted between November 17 and November 30, 2025.

Through institutions approved by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, students will make sure they complete the online application for the self-study examination by getting in touch with the institution.

The Class 10 and 12 exams will be administered by the board in February and March of 2025. The admission card will be made available prior to the exam starting.

CGBSE Board Exam 2026: Important dates

Last date for regular submission: October 31, 2025

Last date with late fee: November 1 to November 16, 2025

Last date with special late fee: November 17 to November 30, 2025

CGBSE Board Exam 2026: Steps to register

To finish registering for the impending board exams, students can do the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to cgbse.nic.in, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education's official website.

Step 2: Select the "Exam Form 2026" link for Class 10 or Class 12 on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login information that your institution or school has given you.

Step 4: Carefully fill out the exam form with all the necessary information.

Step 5: As directed, upload the required files.

Step 6: After checking all the information submitted, click "Submit."

Step 7: A copy of the confirmation page should be downloaded and printed for future use.

CGBSE Board Exam 2026: Admit card

In March 2026, the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam admission cards will be made available. Students can use their name, father's name, or roll number to download their hall passes from the official website once they become available.

The Class 10 admit cards were distributed by the board on March 1, 2025, last year. Important information including the student's name, the name of the school, the examination location, topic codes, and crucial instructions for the day of the test will all be included on the hall pass.

All applicants have been directed by the CGBSE to verify the accuracy of their academic and personal information prior to submission. Any inconsistency in the application form may cause problems when the admit card is issued or the results are announced.

For updates on the exam schedule, admit card release, and result announcements, students are encouraged to often check the official website.