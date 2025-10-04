 IIT-Indore Hosts Workshop On Mobile Toilets, Discusses Inclusive & Sustainable Designs With Solar Roof & Ramps
One of the key highlights of the workshop was the launch of the TEES Framework - standing for Technical, Economic, Environmental, and Social.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Technology  (IIT), Indore hosted a National Workshop on Mobile Toilet Management in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to discuss ways of safe, inclusive and sustainable sanitation during large public gatherings.

Director of IIT Indore Prof. Suhas Joshi said that sanitation is not just about infrastructure but about human dignity and sustainability. He said that a combination of design, technology and governance can help India set global standards in public sanitation. 

He also spoke about a 3D-printed toilet project admired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted how innovation can transform sanitation systems.

Launch of TEES

It promotes site-specific and inclusive toilet designs with modern features such as ramps, solar-powered lighting, smart cleaning alerts and biogas generation units.

Mandpe added, “Our goal is not just to provide toilets, but to build systems that ensure safety, dignity and trust for every user.”

The workshop saw participation from IITs, IIM Indore, CSIR laboratories, and various government departments, Over 80 experts from academia, government, and industry attended the workshop. 

Discussions focused on renewable energy use, rapid toilet deployment, and effective governance models aligned with BIS standards.

Concluding the event, Prof. Joshi reaffirmed IIT Indore’s commitment to act as a knowledge and innovation partner for sanitation initiatives across the country. 

“Research must create real impact and protect the environment, empower communities, and ensure dignity for all,” he added.

