Indore News: Foundation Laid For Development Works Worth ₹305 Crore In Sanwer Seat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major step toward strengthening civic infrastructure in Sanwer assembly seat was taken as water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat and mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed the bhoomi pujan for development works worth Rs 305.23 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. The ceremony took place in Kanadia village.

According to water works incharge Abhishek Sharma (Bablu), the project includes the construction of an 80 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dhankhedi, a main pumping station of 80 MLD on the Khan river, an intermediate 51.5 MLD pumping station and the laying of 179 km of sewer lines ranging from 250 mm to 1800 mm in diameter.

Speaking at the event, Silawat praised the mayor’s leadership, saying that Bhargav “fulfills every commitment he makes.” He added that the Rs 305.23 crore worth of development projects would transform the newly included urban areas of Sanwer, ensuring drinking water access and sewerage connections to every household.

He highlighted that the “triple-engine government -- the Centre, the State and the Indore Municipal Corporation-- has been accelerating development across both urban and rural regions, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision of a self-reliant and developed India.

Bhargav recalled that when 29 villages were added to IMC limits in 2014, the city received responsibility but no additional resources. “When our council came into office, we resolved to provide the same level of water supply and sewerage services to these villages as in the core city. Today’s bhoomi pujan of projects worth over Rs 305 crore under AMRUT 2.0 is the fulfillment of that promise,” he said.

The projects is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Areas to Benefit

The project will benefit nearly 3.5 lakh residents across multiple wards and localities, including:

---- Ward 76: Kanadia Road, Kanadia village, Bagam Khedi, Golf City, Snehlata Paradise, Gayatri Paradise, Tilak Nagar Sector B Extension, etc.

---- Ward 18, 19, 21, 34, 35, 36: Including Bardari, Revati, Bhorsala, Narwal, Kumedi, Talawali Chanda, Lasudia Mori, Nipania, Pipliyakumar, Maya Khedi, Mangaliya, Singapore Township, Goyal Greens, DLF Garden City, Ram Pipliya, Dhankhedi, and many more.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav To Lay Foundation Of Works Worth Over ₹70 Crore Today

In a significant step toward strengthening the city’s sewage infrastructure and ensuring comprehensive urban development, Indore Municipal Corporation is set to launch several key projects under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Water works incharge Abhishek Sharma (Bablu) said that development works costing more than Rs 70 crore in the Rau Assembly Constituency will be inaugurated today by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Madhu Verma.

Under AMRUT 2.0, an intermediate pumping station of 6 MLD capacity will be constructed at a cost of Rs 53 crore. This package also includes the installation of 56 kilometers of sewer lines, aimed at strengthening and streamlining the region’s sewerage network.

Additionally, under Package-4 of the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, another 27 kilometres of sewer line will be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 17.35 crore.

According to officials, the completion of these combined projects will result in major improvements in Rau’s sewage management system, reduce waterlogging and sanitation-related issues, and provide long-term convenience to residents.