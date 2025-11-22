MP News: Lukewarm response to PM Shri Heli Paryatan Sewa |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The PM Shri Helicopter Sewa launched by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department is witnessing a lukewarm response, with only a handful of tourists showing interest in helicopter rides to various destinations.

Sources in Tourism Department said three helicopters have been arranged to fly tourists to identified locations. As the project is still in its initial phase, public turnout has been modest but is expected to rise in the future.

Due to limited tourists, most helicopter trips are operating with very few passengers. On Friday, only six people took tickets for the Jabalpur-Amarkantak route, with a similar number traveling on Saturday.

Four people enjoyed rides from Bhopal and Madai, while the Indore-Omkareshwar-Ujjain route saw five travellers on Friday and four on Saturday, highlighting low participation.

Officials said high ticket charges have contributed to the limited turnout. “If tourist response improves, new destinations like Hanumantia and Tamia could be added to the Heli Sewa routes,” said a Tourism Department official. Currently, Heli Sewa operates in three sectors connecting various tourist and religious sites.