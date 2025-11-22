MP News: Urination On Disabled In Raisen, Video Viral, 2 Arrested |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a disabled youth being urinated on in Mandideep, Raisen district, has gone viral on social media, prompting police to arrest two relatives, Rajkumar Lavanshi and Govind Lavanshi, on Saturday.

According to police, the three had gone to sell paddy. After consuming alcohol, a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, the disabled youth lay on the ground, and the two accused urinated on him.

Raisen ASP Kamlesh Kumar told Free Press, “They were relatives who had come to Raisen for paddy selling. After marketing, they consumed liquor, and in an inebriated condition, two of them urinated on one of them. Two have been arrested in this case.”

Urination cases

* July 2023, Sidhi: Pravesh Shukla urinated on a tribal youth. Legal action, including NSA, was taken. The victim said the incident occurred in 2020.

* August 2024, Jabalpur: A youth was beaten for protesting illegal extortion and also urinated on.

* October 2025, Matwara, Katni: Four people assaulted a Dalit youth protesting illegal mining and urinated on him.

* October 2025, Bhind: A Dalit driver was abducted and beaten over a money dispute, and forced to drink urine.