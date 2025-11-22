 MP News: Urination On Disabled In Raisen, Video Viral, 2 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Urination On Disabled In Raisen, Video Viral, 2 Arrested

MP News: Urination On Disabled In Raisen, Video Viral, 2 Arrested

A video showing a disabled youth being urinated on in Mandideep, Raisen district, has gone viral on social media, prompting police to arrest two relatives. The three had gone to sell paddy. After consuming alcohol, a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, the disabled youth lay on the ground, and the two accused urinated on him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Urination On Disabled In Raisen, Video Viral, 2 Arrested |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a disabled youth being urinated on in Mandideep, Raisen district, has gone viral on social media, prompting police to arrest two relatives, Rajkumar Lavanshi and Govind Lavanshi, on Saturday.

According to police, the three had gone to sell paddy. After consuming alcohol, a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. During the fight, the disabled youth lay on the ground, and the two accused urinated on him.

Read Also
MP News: 'Bharat Is Already A Hindu Rashtra,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti, Links Hindu Nation With...
article-image

Raisen ASP Kamlesh Kumar told Free Press, “They were relatives who had come to Raisen for paddy selling. After marketing, they consumed liquor, and in an inebriated condition, two of them urinated on one of them. Two have been arrested in this case.”

Urination cases

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR
Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR
Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman; Threats Alleged
Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman; Threats Alleged
'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20
'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20
Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

* July 2023, Sidhi: Pravesh Shukla urinated on a tribal youth. Legal action, including NSA, was taken. The victim said the incident occurred in 2020.

* August 2024, Jabalpur: A youth was beaten for protesting illegal extortion and also urinated on.

* October 2025, Matwara, Katni: Four people assaulted a Dalit youth protesting illegal mining and urinated on him.

* October 2025, Bhind: A Dalit driver was abducted and beaten over a money dispute, and forced to drink urine.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Urination On Disabled In Raisen, Video Viral, 2 Arrested

MP News: Urination On Disabled In Raisen, Video Viral, 2 Arrested

MP News: 'Bharat Is Already A Hindu Rashtra,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti, Links Hindu Nation With...

MP News: 'Bharat Is Already A Hindu Rashtra,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti, Links Hindu Nation With...

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Attracts ₹36,600 Crore Investment Proposals In Hyderabad

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Attracts ₹36,600 Crore Investment Proposals In Hyderabad

Bhopal Power Cut November 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Doctor Quarters, Fakhirpura, Bhisankhedi...

Bhopal Power Cut November 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Doctor Quarters, Fakhirpura, Bhisankhedi...

MP News: In A First, 57-Year-Old Elephant Anarkali Gives Birth To Twin Female Calves At Panna Tiger...

MP News: In A First, 57-Year-Old Elephant Anarkali Gives Birth To Twin Female Calves At Panna Tiger...