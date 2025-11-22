MP News: Govt, UAD Pull Up Municipal Bodies For Delayed Mayor-In-Council, President-In-Council Meetings | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government and Urban Administration Department (UAD) have taken strict action against municipal bodies failing to conduct Mayor-in-Council (MIC) and President-in-Council (PIC) meetings on schedule. UAD has directed all municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils to hold these meetings within the stipulated period or face consequences.

Officials said the move comes after multiple complaints that irregular meetings were delaying crucial decisions related to city development. No matter should remain pending for more than ten days due to absence of MIC or PIC meetings.

Section 37 of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 requires every municipal corporation to constitute an MIC, while Section 70 of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Act, 1961 mandates a PIC in Nagar Palikas and Nagar Parishads. Commissioners and CMOs have been reminded to ensure statutory bodies function properly and meet at appropriate intervals.

Action after minister s order

A month ago, a meeting with mayors, municipal commissioners, municipal council presidents and CMOs, chaired by Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, highlighted that while discussions occurred among officials, MIC and PIC meetings were not being held. Participation of MIC and PIC members in development and construction projects remained limited. Minister Vijayvargiya directed the matter be taken seriously, leading the UAD to issue instructions for meetings to be held on schedule.

Cognizance taken after plaint

Additional Commissioner of UAD, Divyank Singh, said that irregular meetings slowed public welfare projects and inconvenienced citizens. He stressed strict adherence to timelines to prevent delays in developmental work and warned that failure to comply would invite action.