 MP News: Govt, UAD Pull Up Municipal Bodies For Delayed Mayor-In-Council, President-In-Council Meetings
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Govt, UAD Pull Up Municipal Bodies For Delayed Mayor-In-Council, President-In-Council Meetings

MP News: Govt, UAD Pull Up Municipal Bodies For Delayed Mayor-In-Council, President-In-Council Meetings

Government and Urban Administration Department (UAD) have taken strict action against municipal bodies failing to conduct Mayor-in-Council (MIC) and President-in-Council (PIC) meetings on schedule. UAD has directed all municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils to hold these meetings within the stipulated period or face consequences.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Govt, UAD Pull Up Municipal Bodies For Delayed Mayor-In-Council, President-In-Council Meetings | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government and Urban Administration Department (UAD) have taken strict action against municipal bodies failing to conduct Mayor-in-Council (MIC) and President-in-Council (PIC) meetings on schedule. UAD has directed all municipal corporations, municipalities and municipal councils to hold these meetings within the stipulated period or face consequences.

Officials said the move comes after multiple complaints that irregular meetings were delaying crucial decisions related to city development. No matter should remain pending for more than ten days due to absence of MIC or PIC meetings.

Section 37 of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 requires every municipal corporation to constitute an MIC, while Section 70 of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Act, 1961 mandates a PIC in Nagar Palikas and Nagar Parishads. Commissioners and CMOs have been reminded to ensure statutory bodies function properly and meet at appropriate intervals.

Read Also
MP News: Class 8 Boy Beaten By Teacher For Greeting Guard With ‘Jai Siya Ram' At Missionary School...
article-image

Action after minister s order

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR
Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Others Injured In Chemical Explosion At MIDC Andheri’s Bhangar Wadi; Police Register ADR
Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman; Threats Alleged
Mumbai Crime: Blinkit Delivery Agent Booked For Sending Obscene WhatsApp Messages To Byculla Woman; Threats Alleged
'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20
'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20
Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO
Mumbai News: 2 Major Slum Fires In Dharavi And Borivali; Harbour Line Services Hit, No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

A month ago, a meeting with mayors, municipal commissioners, municipal council presidents and CMOs, chaired by Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, highlighted that while discussions occurred among officials, MIC and PIC meetings were not being held. Participation of MIC and PIC members in development and construction projects remained limited. Minister Vijayvargiya directed the matter be taken seriously, leading the UAD to issue instructions for meetings to be held on schedule.

Cognizance taken after plaint

Additional Commissioner of UAD, Divyank Singh, said that irregular meetings slowed public welfare projects and inconvenienced citizens. He stressed strict adherence to timelines to prevent delays in developmental work and warned that failure to comply would invite action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Govt, UAD Pull Up Municipal Bodies For Delayed Mayor-In-Council, President-In-Council...

MP News: Govt, UAD Pull Up Municipal Bodies For Delayed Mayor-In-Council, President-In-Council...

MP News: Urination On Disabled In Raisen, Video Viral, 2 Arrested

MP News: Urination On Disabled In Raisen, Video Viral, 2 Arrested

MP News: 'Bharat Is Already A Hindu Rashtra,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti, Links Hindu Nation With...

MP News: 'Bharat Is Already A Hindu Rashtra,' Says Ex-CM Uma Bharti, Links Hindu Nation With...

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Attracts ₹36,600 Crore Investment Proposals In Hyderabad

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Attracts ₹36,600 Crore Investment Proposals In Hyderabad

Bhopal Power Cut November 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Doctor Quarters, Fakhirpura, Bhisankhedi...

Bhopal Power Cut November 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Doctor Quarters, Fakhirpura, Bhisankhedi...