Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Away From Babas, Change Of Heart, Important Meeting & More |

Away From Babas!

A yatra recently taken out by a Baba raised dust across the nation. Many BJP leaders, including the head of state, participated in it. Besides politicians, many film stars and other self-styled godmen attended the yatra. The Congress leaders, however, kept away from the event. Once, the Congress leaders would visit the Baba. A former chief minister of the party organised a Katha (religious storytelling) in his constituency. Hundreds of Congress leaders were present at the Baba's Durbar. But the Congress began to keep away from the self-styled godman since he started speaking about the formation of Hindu Rashtra and giving benefits to the BJP. The Baba urged the Congress leaders to join the yatra, but seeing his agenda, the party men maintained a distance from the event. The situation has come to such a pass that some leaders of the party are secretly meeting the Baba. There are reports that the Congress high command has advised the party leaders to avoid such religious preachers as are promoting the BJP s agenda.

Change of heart

Some Congress legislators may not have changed their party, but they seem to have changed their heart. These lawmakers are on good terms with the important leaders of the ruling party. A Congress leader from the Vindhya region is reportedly close to a senior leader of the ruling dispensation. He meets the senior leaders of the party whenever he wants to. The Congress leader has access to a BJP politician whom the ruling party legislators cannot easily meet. The same is the story about a Congress legislator from the Mahakaushal region. The government transferred an officer after the Congress lawmaker complained about him. The Congress legislator was seen with a BJP leader who was on a trip to the region. Another Congress legislator was seen gossiping with the ruling party leaders. Two Congress legislators have switched over to the BJP after the assembly election. After the change of heart, many of them may change their party.

Important meeting

Some senior leaders of the BJP recently held a meeting. Before the event, it was expected that some central ministers and a leader holding a non-party position would participate in the meeting. Those who attended the meeting expected the presence of two union ministers, but it did not happen. The meeting was held in a more peaceful atmosphere than the previous one. In the first meeting, the ministers put up their views on the issues related to the government. In the first meeting, two ministers objected to several things related to the government. But the ministers kept their cool in the latest confab. Two more leaders were included in the meeting, but only one of them was active. The message at the meet was that everyone should work in coordination. The legislators, ministers and office-bearers of the party were told to keep away from making any statement in public which may damage the organisation. It was said that whatever the message the senior leaders would deliver would percolate down to the grass-roots workers. But there is little hope that the issues discussed at the meeting will benefit the party.

Bragging minister

A minister never falls short of words for self-praise. The narcissists across the world often hide their feelings, but the minister rarely shies away from doing self-appreciation. Whenever he meets his friends, he speaks only about the development work he has carried out in his constituency. He says all the good work done in his area in the past fifteen years could be possible because of his efforts. He was recently nattering with some friends sitting in his official cabin. Instead of cracking jokes with them or discussing something important, he was vapouring about himself, saying the words would have little role in counting the development work he undertook for his constituency. His hands are there behind all development projects brought to his constituency. Those who were sitting around the minister knew who was behind the development of the area. So, as the minister was bragging about himself, they were smiling.

Birthday boy

A senior leader of the Congress and former chief minister is preparing the ground for returning to mainstream politics in the state. His purpose is to draw the attention of the party high command. The veteran Congress leader is making such efforts at a time when the party bosses have decided to retire the old horses. Thus, the leader is trying to show to the party bosses in Delhi that he is still agile and can run faster than those who are young. This is the reason that he celebrated his birthday with grandeur. All congressmen across the state were asked to participate in the bash in Bhopal. The way the function was held indicated that the leader was preparing for a comeback in the 2028 assembly election. The birthday boy wants to lead the party in the election and become the next chief minister. His followers have advised him to put his feet in Bhopal as strongly as Angad, the son of Bali, did in the Ramayana, to render his dreams into reality.

Head turns tail

The functioning of the grand old party s media cell has again exposed the chinks in its armour. A top leader of the party s media cell from New Delhi has recently visited Bhopal to attend a function in the memory of a former prime minister. Only three leaders of the party s media cell went to the airport to receive him. He silently came to the venue and went to the airport to catch a Delhi-bound flight after the event. When the other leaders of the media cell came to know about the top leader s trio to the state capital, they were incensed at those who kept the top leader s trip a secret affair. The next day, a few congressmen wanted to know from the head of the media cell the reasons for not informing them about the visit of a national leader to the city, and for not letting him interact with the party men and media persons. A few journalists also put a question mark on the efficiency of the party s media cell. The head of the media cell failed to answer the questions and left the party office. A few members of the media cell cracked a joke among themselves, saying the head seemed to have turned his tail.