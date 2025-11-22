MP News: Madhya Pradesh Attracts ₹36,600 Crore Investment Proposals In Hyderabad |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs 36,600 crore during the ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ session held in Hyderabad on Saturday. The proposals, submitted by 10 companies, are expected to create 27,800 jobs across sectors.

आज हैदराबाद में आयोजित Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh में ₹36,600 करोड़ के निवेश प्राप्त हुए, जिससे 27,800 रोजगार सृजित होंगे। सभी निवेशकों का मध्यप्रदेश में स्वागत है।



Addressing the conclave, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh government is keen to welcome investors and strengthen ties with industry. “I came to Hyderabad to establish new relations with investors. India is now ready to export rail coaches, and Madhya Pradesh has allotted land to BEML for a rail coach manufacturing unit,” he said.

Highlighting major ongoing projects, Yadav said the state offers immense potential in multiple sectors. He also held one-on-one meetings with investors, briefing them about industry-friendly policies and favourable business climate in Madhya Pradesh.

Among key proposals, AJI Greenpack offered Rs 1,500 crore, Axis Energy Venture India submitted Rs 29,500 crore and Anant Company proposed Rs 1,000 crore in the aerospace sector.

Additional Chief Secretary of Science and Technology Sanjay Dubey said investment inflows are growing rapidly, while Principal Secretary of Industry Policy and Investment Promotion Raghvendra Kumar Singh highlighted vast opportunities, noting Madhya Pradesh is India’s fifth-largest consumer market.

CM engages with pharma, biotech leaders

During a roundtable with leading players in pharma and biotech sectors, the CM announced world-class infrastructure for a Medical Device Park in Ujjain, with investor invitations soon. He also said the state is charting a new direction in biotech, with its first biotech park to be established in Neemuch under GoI’s National Biotechnology Parks scheme.