 MP News: Madhya Pradesh Attracts ₹36,600 Crore Investment Proposals In Hyderabad
Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs 36,600 crore during the ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ session held in Hyderabad on Saturday. The proposals, submitted by 10 companies, are expected to create 27,800 jobs across sectors.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs 36,600 crore during the ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ session held in Hyderabad on Saturday. The proposals, submitted by 10 companies, are expected to create 27,800 jobs across sectors.

Addressing the conclave, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh government is keen to welcome investors and strengthen ties with industry. “I came to Hyderabad to establish new relations with investors. India is now ready to export rail coaches, and Madhya Pradesh has allotted land to BEML for a rail coach manufacturing unit,” he said.

Highlighting major ongoing projects, Yadav said the state offers immense potential in multiple sectors. He also held one-on-one meetings with investors, briefing them about industry-friendly policies and favourable business climate in Madhya Pradesh.

Additional Chief Secretary of Science and Technology Sanjay Dubey said investment inflows are growing rapidly, while Principal Secretary of Industry Policy and Investment Promotion Raghvendra Kumar Singh highlighted vast opportunities, noting Madhya Pradesh is India’s fifth-largest consumer market.

CM engages with pharma, biotech leaders

During a roundtable with leading players in pharma and biotech sectors, the CM announced world-class infrastructure for a Medical Device Park in Ujjain, with investor invitations soon. He also said the state is charting a new direction in biotech, with its first biotech park to be established in Neemuch under GoI’s National Biotechnology Parks scheme.

