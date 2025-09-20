 IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive Manufacturing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive Manufacturing

IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive Manufacturing

Unlike traditional metal 3D printing techniques, this new technology uses much less electricity and does not emit harmful gases

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
IIT Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma Metal 3D Printing Technology to Revolutionize Metal Additive Manufacturing for Industry |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Researchers at IIT Indore have developed a revolutionary new metal 3D printing technology that promises to change the way industries create metal parts — making the process greener, more affordable, and more versatile.

Led by Professor Neelesh Kumar Jain, faculty at IIT Indore, the team comprising of Dr. Mayur Sudhakar Sawant and Dr. Pankaj Kumar, has introduced μ-plasma metal additive manufacturing (μP-MAM), a cutting-edge method that uses a special form of plasma (ionized gas) to print high-quality metal components layer by layer.

Unlike traditional metal 3D printing techniques, this new technology uses much less electricity and does not emit harmful gases, making it a sustainable choice for industries like aerospace, defence, healthcare, and tooling.

Read Also
IIT-Indore Transfers Novel Drug Technology To Treat Blood Cancer
article-image

The innovative process works with a variety of metals, including titanium alloys used in aircraft, special materials for medical implants, and superalloys for heavy-duty tools. It is supported by a specially designed 5-axis CNC machine, which can handle different types of metal feedstock in powder or wire form — offering unmatched flexibility in manufacturing.

FPJ Shorts
Firoz Nadiadwala Sends ₹25 Crore Legal Notice To Netflix Over Baburao Skit In Kapil Sharma Show, Demands Apology & Act's Removal
Firoz Nadiadwala Sends ₹25 Crore Legal Notice To Netflix Over Baburao Skit In Kapil Sharma Show, Demands Apology & Act's Removal
Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate India’s First Defence Manufacturing Plant In Africa During Morocco Visit
Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate India’s First Defence Manufacturing Plant In Africa During Morocco Visit
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel Between Ghansoli & Shilphata
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel Between Ghansoli & Shilphata
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video
Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video

This technology fills a crucial gap between existing 3D printing methods and older welding techniques, delivering precise, efficient, and eco-friendly metal parts at a meso-scale level (medium-sized parts). It has already been patented in India and recognized with IIT Indore’s Best Technology Award.

Professor Suhas Joshi, Director of IIT Indore, added, “This breakthrough reflects IIT Indore’s commitment to innovation that benefits society and industry. μP-MAM positions India as a leader in advanced, eco-friendly metal 3D printing.”

Read Also
Indore’s ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Hospitalised A Day After Being Line-Attached Over Viral...
article-image

“Our new technology cuts down on energy use and pollution while making it easier and cheaper to create complex metal parts. This means faster production, lower costs, and less harm to the environment,” said Professor Neelesh Kumar Jain.

In future, we are planning to develop digital twin of the process, preparing it for widespread commercial use in coatings, cladding, and aeronautical manufacturing.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive...

IIT-Indore Develops Sustainable Micro-Plasma 3D Printing Technology To Revolutionise Metal Additive...

Madhya Pradesh September 20 2025, Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall In Parts Of State As Monsoon...

Madhya Pradesh September 20 2025, Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall In Parts Of State As Monsoon...

Indore BRTS Demolition Gets Green Signal; Work To Commence Within A Week

Indore BRTS Demolition Gets Green Signal; Work To Commence Within A Week

Indore: Ex-Sarpanch Dies Of Snakebite While Plucking Fruits

Indore: Ex-Sarpanch Dies Of Snakebite While Plucking Fruits

Madhya Pradesh: Aid To Kin Of Slain Police Personnel Hiked To ₹5 Lakh

Madhya Pradesh: Aid To Kin Of Slain Police Personnel Hiked To ₹5 Lakh