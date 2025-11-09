MP News: Railways Sanctions ₹390 Crore For 13 Km Nagda Bypass Line To Ease Train Movement

MP News: Railways Sanctions ₹390 Crore Nagda Bypass Line To Ease Train Movement | Representative Pic

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the construction of a 13.70 km long Nagda Bypass Line under the Ratlam Railway Division of Western Railway.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 390.36 crore, will connect Rohal Khurd and Bhatisuda stations, providing direct rail movement without requiring trains to reverse engines at Nagda Junction.

Currently, trains from the Delhi–Mathura–Kota route toward Ujjain–Indore have to halt at Nagda Junction for engine reversal, resulting in delays ranging from 30 to 120 minutes.

The new bypass line will cut travel time, ease train operations and enhance traffic efficiency on the crucial Delhi–Mumbai main route.

Officials said that this project will greatly benefit future rail management, especially during the 2028 Ujjain Simhastha fair, when nearly 300 million pilgrims are expected to travel by train.

Nagda Junction will be a crucial point of entry for handling the higher volume of passengers and cargo.

It is anticipated that the bypass will be crucial in guaranteeing smooth train travel and enhancing general connectivity throughout Madhya Pradesh's rail system.