 Indore's 'Dancing Cop' Ranjeet Singh Hospitalised A Day After Being Line-Attached Over Viral Row With Woman
Following the allegations, Additional Commissioner RK Singh ordered that Ranjeet Singh be line-attached (taken off active duty) on Thursday morning.

Friday, September 19, 2025
Indore's 'Dancing Cop' Ranjeet Singh Hospitalised A Day After Being Line-Attached Over Viral Row With Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health of Indore’s popular ‘dancing traffic cop’ Ranjeet Singh suddenly deteriorated on Friday, after which he was admitted to the emergency ward of Shelby Hospital. 

According to information, Singh had gone to meet senior officers to present his side of the story. After returning from the meeting, he suffered chest pain, after which he was rushed to the hospital.

His health issues came a day after a young woman released two viral videos accusing him of inappropriate ‘texts’.

Following the allegations, Additional Commissioner RK Singh ordered that Ranjeet Singh be line-attached (taken off active duty) on Thursday morning. 

Police officials believe Singh’s behavior while in service has damaged the department’s image. However, sources suggest that, based on his complaint, a case may also be registered against the woman.

FP Photo

What was the matter?

The woman, using an Instagram ID named Radhika Singh, accused the traffic cop of sending her messages to befriend her. 

She claimed Singh invited her to Indore, offered to book her a flight ticket and even promised to book a hotel for her.

In her video, she said she found his approach inappropriate and firmly rejected the offer, warning him to ‘stay within limits.’

Meanwhile, Ranjeet Singh denied the charges, claiming that the woman was trying to gain fame by targeting him.

Radhika replied to the same through another video saying, ‘I am more famous than you.’

She also rejected claims of attracting publicity from this matter. Replying to the cop’s words, she said, “Will I become famous because of you people? My reasons for posting videos are personal.”

