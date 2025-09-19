 'Tujhse Zyada Famous Hu…' Radhika Singh Hits Back After Indore's Dancing Cop Texts Her To Stop Using His Name For Publicity-- VIDEO
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy around Indore’s famous 'dancing traffic cop', Ranjeet Singh, took a new turn after he again replied to the woman accusing him of sending inappropriate messages.

Ranjeet texted her to not use his name to gain publicity. "I am more famous than you," she texted back. The woman identified as Radhika Singh then took to social media video to mock his English and slam her trollers.

Recently, an old video of the woman identified as Radhika Singh went viral, in which she showed Singh allegedly flirting with him and inviting him to Indore.

Read the full story below :

In her latest video, Radhika also spoke about the netizens calling her out for the 'obscene' content in the comment section of her social media posts. She clarified that she uploads videos for her mental health and that there is no man in her life.

According to her, the videos are a way to express herself and fulfill her fantasies.

She also rejected claims that she is trying to get fame from this matter. Replying to the cop’s words, she said, “Will I become famous because of you people? My reasons for posting videos are personal.”

The woman further said that a person’s “asli izzat” (real character) is shown in private messages, not in public image. She accused the cop of trying to look like he is improving the country’s image, while behaving differently in DMs. Ending her video strongly, she used words like “hatt” and “nikal” while dismissing the allegations.

Meanwhile, Ranjeet Singh has already been line-attached, and the matter remains under scrutiny.

