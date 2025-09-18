'Daru-Chakhna' Party At PM Shri Excellence College In Madhya Pradesh’s Satna; Video Viral

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced purportedly showing college students drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis inside the campus in MP's Satna on Thursday.

The viral clip shows a group of students sitting in a circle in the parking area. Several of them have glasses filled with liquor and 'Chakhna' (side snacks with alcohol), while others are seen passing cigarettes to each other. The group appears relaxed, as if attending a regular gathering, instead of a serious class.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the video is from Satna district of Madhya Pradesh showing students of PM Shri Excellence College allegedly drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis inside the campus.

Students from the college have claimed that such “classes” happen often, and each time there is chaos.

What should be an academic space has now come under criticism for allowing such behavior within the premises.

PM Shri Excellence College is considered one of the important institutions in Satna, making this incident all the more shocking.

Parents and locals have expressed anger, saying that such activities damage the reputation of the college and create an unsafe environment for genuine learners.

The video has also drawn political attention because Satna is represented in the Lok Sabha by Ganesh Singh of the BJP, a four-time MP. Many are now demanding that both the college administration and authorities take strict action.

No official response has been given yet, but pressure for an investigation is growing.