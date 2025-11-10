Indore News: Within Two Days, 40 Stray Dogs Relocated In City

Indore: Special Drive Soon To Control Stray Dog Population, Increasing Daily Sterilization | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the Supreme Court’s recent directive regarding stray dog management, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched a large-scale dog catching and relocation drive across the city.

Within just two days of the operation, 40 stray dogs have already been relocated from sensitive public areas, including hospitals, schools, bus stands and the railway station.

Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav, who is leading the drive, said the drive began on Saturday, when 25 dogs were caught and relocated to the Trenching Ground shelter home.

The next day, 15 more dogs were caught from high-footfall areas.

“The operation is being carried out jointly by IMC’s heath department teams and NGO workers. From Monday, the campaign will intensify to cover all major city zones,” said Dr. Yadav.

IMC officials said that the main objective of the drive was to ensure public safety, hygiene and prevention of dog-bite incidents in densely populated areas. The teams are giving priority to hospitals, school premises, markets and transport hubs, from where frequent complaints of dog attacks are received.

Yadav confirmed that the campaign would be expanded in all zones from Monday onwards. The civic body has also urged citizens not to harm or feed stray dogs in restricted areas, as the relocation is being done under strict supervision and in compliance with animal welfare guidelines.

Summary of action

Day Dogs Areas covered

Saturday 25 MY Hospital, railway station, school zones

Sunday 15 Bus stand, Palasia, Malharganj