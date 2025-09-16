 Rats Bite Patients' Feet At Night At Jabalpur Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College
Rats Bite Patients' Feet At Night At Jabalpur Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College

Even after a similar incident in Indore, where newborns died due to rat bites no preventive measures were taken in Jabalpur

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Rat Terror In Jabalpur's Medical College; Rodents Nibble Patients' Feet At Night Exposing Grave Negligence |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two patients and an attendant were allegedly bitten by rats at the mental illness department of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur. The rodents nibbled the feet of the patients when they were sleeping on their beds on Monday night, leaving them bleeding.

The incident triggered serious concerns over patient safety and hospital hygiene. Recently, two newborns allegedly died of rat bites at MY Hospital in Indore. Probe revealed that the last pest control was held five years ago at the govt hospital.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the mental illness department of the medical college when the family members discovered blood clot and wound on the patient's feet on Tuesday morning. They immediately informed the management.

The patients were given immediate first aid, but the incident stirred panic in the hospital. Families alleged that despite repetitive complaints about the rat menace in the hospital, the management took no concrete step.

Even after a similar incident in Indore, where newborns died due to rat bites in Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital's ICU, no preventive measures were taken in Jabalpur. Relatives claimed that rats freely move near patients at night, risking their lives.

On contrary, the Medical college administration ensured that pest control is carried out regularly in the premises. The relatives demanded effective actions against the management should be taken immediately to ensure patients are protected from such safety lapses.

