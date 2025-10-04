 National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
Under the agreement, up to five meritorious students from selected engineering disciplines at NIT-Hamirpur will pursue their final year of studies at IIT-Bombay, a statement issued here on Friday said. The agreement was signed on Thursday evening in the presence of NIT director H M Suryavanshi and Dean (International Relations) IIT-Bombay Sudarshan Kumar, it said.

Hamirpur: The National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to provide students with access to state-of-the-art facilities, technical experience and new research opportunities.

About The Agreement

Under the agreement, up to five meritorious students from selected engineering disciplines at NIT-Hamirpur will pursue their final year of studies at IIT-Bombay, a statement issued here on Friday said.

The agreement was signed on Thursday evening in the presence of NIT director H M Suryavanshi and Dean (International Relations) IIT-Bombay Sudarshan Kumar, it said.

This collaboration is a milestone in the progress of NIT-Hamirpur and will add a new chapter to the growth story of the institution, said Suryavanshi. "It will provide our students with world-class experience and prepare them for global competition," he added.

Kumar asserted that the partnership will enrich academic exchange and foster innovation.

"We welcome the students of NIT-Hamirpur to IIT-Bombay," he said. This initiative will further broaden the academic horizons of students and allow them to experience diverse learning environments, said Dean (Academics), NIT-Hamirpur, Siddharth Sharma.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

