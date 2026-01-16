Marginal Increase In Teachers Despite Growing Enrolment In Delhi | Representative image

New Delhi: Despite a steadily growing student population across school and higher education levels, the number of teachers in Delhi's educational institutions has seen only marginal change over recent years, according to data from the Department of Economics and Statistics.

The total number of teachers in educational institutions stood at 1,60,479 in 2023-24 and rose slightly to 1,61,958 in 2024-25. Of the total teachers in 2024-25, 43,400 were men, and 1,18,558 were women, the data shows.

At the primary school level, the number of teachers increased marginally from 25,970 in 2023-24 to 26,560 in 2024-25, with female teachers continuing to form the majority, the data stated.

In middle schools, teacher strength rose from 11,276 to 11,556 during the same period, while secondary schools recorded a slight decline, with the number of teachers falling from 8,529 in 2023-24 to 8,405 in 2024-25, it showed.

Senior secondary schools accounted for the largest share of teachers, with their number increasing from 1,14,704 in 2023-24 to 1,15,437 in 2024-25.

As per the data, women teachers significantly outnumbered men at this level as well, reflecting a consistent gender pattern across school education.

Earlier data for 2021-22 and 2022-23 also indicate a similar trend, with total teacher strength across educational institutions rising modestly from 1,51,600 in 2021-22 to 1,56,038 in 2022-23.

During this period, female teachers consistently formed over two-thirds of the workforce. In contrast, enrolment in higher educational institutions remained high, the data stated.

Data showed that total student enrolment in universities, colleges and other institutions stood at 15,04,593 in 2022-23 and increased to 15,46,737 in 2023-24. Of these, 7,59,194 were girls, and 7,87,543 were boys in 2023-24.

However, enrolment declined sharply in 2024-25, when total student numbers fell to 8,60,113, comprising 4,18,716 girls and 4,41,396 boys, it mentioned.

The figures include enrolment across universities, colleges and other higher educational institutions in Delhi.

The data underscore the continuing gap between student enrolment and the pace of growth in the teaching workforce across educational levels in the capital.

