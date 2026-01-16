NPCIL Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Selection Process And Other Details Here

NPCIL Recruitment 2026 | npcilcareers.co.in

NPCIL Recruitment 2026: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has officially begun the online registration window for the recruitment drive for staff at the Tarapur Atomic Power Station in Maharashtra. The public sector undertaking is only accepting applications from Indian citizens.

NPCIL has begun its recruitment procedure; the deadline to complete the application form is February 4, 2026, at 4 p.m. No submissions will be accepted after the deadline.

NPCIL Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The total number of vacancies is 114, including technical and administrative positions. The recruiting comprises positions such as Scientific Assistant, Stipendiary Trainee, Technician, X-Ray Technician, and Assistant Grade I in several areas. Most vacancies are for Stipendiary Trainee Technician positions. Administrative positions are also open in human resources, finance and accounting, and material management.

NPCIL Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Educational requirements vary by position. Some jobs demand a diploma in engineering or a BSc degree, while others require Class 10 or Class 12 paired with an ITI certificate in the applicable craft. Assistant Grade I positions need a bachelor's degree.

b. Age limit: Aspirants must meet the age requirements for each position. Age relaxation will be granted to candidates from reserved categories in accordance with government regulations.

Direct link to apply for the NPCIL Recruitment 2026

Note: The official notification contains detailed eligibility conditions for each vacancy.

NPCIL Recruitment 2026: Selection process

For the majority of positions, an online computer-based test will be required during the hiring process. Aspirants for technical employment may also be required to take a skill or trade exam. Certain job postings may need an interview. The final selection will be based on performance during the selection rounds as well as document verification.