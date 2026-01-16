 IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: Deadline Extended For ODL Programmes; Check Details Here
IGNOU has extended the January 2026 re-registration deadline to January 31, 2026, for all programmes offered in ODL and online mode. Eligible students can complete the process at ignou.samarth.edu.in. Re-registration allows learners to update personal details, select courses for the next term, and pay fees.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026 | ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for January 2026. As per the announcement, students can now finish their re-registration process by January 31, 2026. Candidates can apply on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.samarth.edu.in or the official Samarth portal.

"The last date of submission of Online Re-registration form for January, 2026 session extended till 31st January, 2026 for all programmes offered in ODL and Online mode," IGNOU wrote on X.

This extension has been granted to assist students who were unable to complete the process earlier due to time constraints or other reasons. The extended deadline applies to all programs provided via Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode.

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in or the official Samarth portal.

Step 2: Under the “Register Online” section, click on the re-registration link.

Step 3: Carefully read all the instructions displayed on the screen.

Step 4: After this, applicants need to log in using the details such as their enrolment number and password.

Step 5: Next, fill out the details, select the courses for the next semester or year, upload the necessary documents (if required), pay the re-registration fee online, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page & payment receipt, and then take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: Students are urged not to utilise any unapproved websites, as this may result in inaccuracies or inaccurate information.

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2026: Who can access this facility?

Re-registration enables students to update their personal details, choose subjects or courses for the upcoming semester or academic year, and pay the required programme or course fees. Students who do not complete the re-registration process will not be allowed to continue their admission for the January 2026 session.

