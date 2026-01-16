 NCHM JEE 2026: Last Date To Apply Extended; Here's How To Register
The National Testing Agency has extended the NCHM JEE 2026 registration deadline to March 25, 2026, till 5 pm, allowing more candidates to apply following the addition of new exam cities. Applicants can submit forms at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee. The exam will be held on April 25, 2026, with 120 questions carrying +4 and –1 marking, in English and Hindi.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
NCHM JEE Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026. Now, aspirants can apply for the same till March 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Earlier, the deadline to submit the application form was January 25, 2026. Applicants can apply on the official website of NCHM JEE at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee. The extension was announced after numerous candidates asked for extra time to complete their applications.

According to the official announcement, the extension will allow applicants from other locations to apply, particularly after new examination cities were introduced.

Read the official notice here

NCHM JEE Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the form for the NCHM JEE 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NCHM JEE at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NCHM JEE 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, finish the new registration by entering the needed details and then log in via the generated credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill out the NCHM JEE application form, upload the required documents (if asked), make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to submit form for NCHM JEE 2026

NCHM JEE Registration 2026: Application fees

Application fees vary by category. General (UR) and OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) applicants must pay ₹1,000. The fee for General-EWS candidates is ₹700. SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender applicants need to pay ₹450. Payments can be made via a credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, or wallet.

NCHM JEE 2026: Exam details

The NCHM JEE 2026 test will take place on April 25, 2026. The test will contain 120 questions. Each correct answer will be worth four points, while each incorrect answer will be worth one point less. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi.

