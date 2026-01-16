 MPESB ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 1120 Positions Out; Registration Process Starts Tomorrow
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the MPESB ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026 notification for 1,120 vacancies in government ITIs. The online application process begins January 17 at esb.mponline.gov.in. Selected candidates will be appointed under Pay Level-8. Selection will be through a written exam scheduled for February 27, followed by document verification.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
MPESB ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued an official notification for the ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026. The application process will begin from tomorrow on the official website of MPESB at esb.mponline.gov.in.

MPESB ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

A total of 1120 Training Officer positions will be posted in government ITIs throughout Madhya Pradesh. Those chosen would get a monthly salary under Pay Level 8, ranging from ₹32,800 to ₹1,03,600, including government allowances.

MPESB ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a written examination administered by MPESB. The exam will include objective-type questions, primarily from the related trade. Applicants who pass the written exam will be contacted for document verification.

JEECUP 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Important Dates, Application Fees & Other Details...
MPESB ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in or the MPOnline portal.

Step 2: After this, click on the ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: Next, applicants need to register using basic details and then generate login credentials.

Step 4: Now, aspirants need to log in and fill out the application form carefully.

Step 5: Upload needed documents, make the payments and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

MPESB ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The MPESB ITI Training Officer announcement was issued on January 15, 2026. The process to apply online will start on January 17, 2026. Applicants can submit their application forms till January 31, 2026. The rectification window will be open from February 1 to February 5, 2026, for revisions to the application form. The written examination will take place on February 27, 2026, in two shifts.

MPESB ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants for the ITI Training Officer position must hold an ITI qualification in the relevant trade from NCVT or SCVT. Those holding a diploma or degree in engineering or technology related to the trade are also eligible. The minimum age is 18 years, while the maximum age is 40 years. Reserved category applicants would be granted age relaxation in accordance with Madhya Pradesh government regulations.

MPESB ITI Training Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 1120 Positions Out; Registration...
