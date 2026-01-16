 JEECUP 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Important Dates, Application Fees & Other Details Here
JEECUP 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Important Dates, Application Fees & Other Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has started JEECUP 2026 registrations for admission to polytechnic and diploma courses. Candidates can apply online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in till April 30, 2026. The exam will be held from May 15 to 22, results declared on May 30, and counselling will begin June 1. The application fee is ₹300 for General/OBC and ₹200 for SC/ST candidates.

JEECUP 2026 Registration | jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Registration 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has begun the registration procedure for the JEECUP 2026. Applicants pursuing admission to polytechnic and diploma courses in the state should apply online on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The procedure is totally online and adheres to a set timetable established by the council.

JEECUP Registration 2026: Important dates

The JEECUP 2026 online registration process will begin on January 15, 2026, and candidates will be able to submit their application forms until April 30, 2026. The application correction window will remain open from April 26 to April 30, 2026. The admit cards for the examination will be released on May 8, 2026. The JEECUP 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 22, 2026, and the results will be declared on May 30, 2026. Online counselling will commence on June 1, 2026, and the admission process through counselling will conclude on July 31, 2026.

JEECUP Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for JEECUP 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEECUP 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, finish the new registration by entering basic details and then login.

Step 4: Next, fill out the JEECUP 2026 application form carefully, upload needed documents (if prompted), pay the application fee and then submit the form

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2026

JEECUP 2026: Exam details

A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, L, and K1 through K8 are among the groups for which the JEECUP 2026 exam will be administered. While the other groups encompass courses in pharmacy, agriculture, fashion design, hotel management, and lateral entry diploma programs, Group A is intended for applicants wishing to be admitted to engineering and technology diploma programs.

JEECUP Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost is ₹300 for applicants from the General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories. Candidates from Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), and other reserved groups must pay ₹200. Debit cards, credit cards, or net banking services can be used to pay the fee online.

