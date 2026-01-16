GUJCET Registration 2026 Process Ends Today At gseb.org; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

GUJCET Registration 2026 | gseb.org

GUJCET Registration 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 today, January 16, 2026. Students can apply on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org, but they must pay a ₹1,000 late charge.

GUJCET Registration 2026: How to apply?

Aspirants can follow the methods outlined here to submit an application for GUJCET registration 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GUJCET 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, enter basic registration details to create a login.

Step 4: Next, fill out the GUJCET 2026 application form carefully.

Step 5: Now, upload the required documents (if necessary), make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to register for GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026: Registration fees

The standard application fee for GUJCET 2026 is ₹350. Those who apply during the extended period must pay a late charge of ₹1,000. The cost can be paid online with a credit card, debit card, or via net banking. Students can also choose to pay in cash at designated State Bank of India branches.

GUJCET 2026: Exam details

The GUJCET 2026 exam will be held offline and will consist of a single question paper with 120 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will answer questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, or Biology, according to their academic track, with 40 questions each. The exam will last three hours in total, with papers accessible in English, Hindi, and Gujarati. Each accurate answer will be worth one mark, while each incorrect response will be worth 0.25 points.

About the GUJCET exam

GUJCET is an important entrance exam for students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programs in Gujarat. The test evaluates candidates in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Scores are significant in establishing eligibility for undergraduate programs provided by universities throughout the state.