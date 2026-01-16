B.Pharma Student Alleges Molestation At Greater Noida College; FIR Filed After Viral Video

B.Pharma Student Alleges Molestation | X

A student in the fourth year of B.Pharma studies at Vishveshwarya Group of Institutions in Dadri, Greater Noida, has made serious allegations of molestation and intimidation against faculty members of the college, which has led to police intervention. The student has accused a faculty member of improper physical contact during a practical exam.

The issue took a serious turn when a video shot by the student went viral on social media, in which she is heard narrating her experience and threatening to commit suicide if she doesn’t get justice. In the video, the student can be heard saying, "Something very wrong happened to me today during one of my standard practicals. A faculty member here, Lalit Rada, physically assaulted me. He touched me inappropriately, raised his hand against me, pushed me, and tried to make me fall.”

She also claimed that when a classmate tried to help her, the teacher beat him up badly, leaving him injured. “He was beaten so badly that blood started coming from his ear and nose. After that, we went to file a police complaint,” she said.

A B-Pharma student at Vishveshwarya group of institutions in UP's Noida has alleged she was sexually harassed and assaulted by a college faculty Lalt Ran. When the survivor approached police, she and her batchmates was allegedly threatened by the principal. pic.twitter.com/kVX38wlKFj — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 16, 2026

As per the student, when she tried to inform the college principal about the incident, she was threatened that she would fail her practicals and her career would be ruined. The student also alleged that the teacher was making indecent gestures towards other female students in college.

On this matter, Noida police wrote on X, "The referenced case is an internal matter of the college administration. Based on the complainant's written report, an FIR has been registered at Dadri police station under relevant sections. One accused has been taken into police custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated. A thorough investigation is being conducted on all points."

संदर्भित प्रकरण कॉलेज प्रशासन का आंतरिक मामला है। वादी की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना दादरी पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। 01 अभियुक्त को पुलिस हिरासत में लेकर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा चुकी है। सभी बिंदुओं पर गहनता से जाँच की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 16, 2026

According to the ABP report, students under the leadership of the Samajwadi Party’s student union staged a sit-in protest at the college gate, causing a commotion and demanding tough action against the accused teachers. Mohit Nagar, the District President of the SP Student Union, led the protest, demanding the arrest of both the teacher and the principal.