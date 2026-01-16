 AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has extended the AEEE 2026 Phase 1 registration deadline to January 21, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online at aeee.amrita.edu by paying an application fee of Rs 1,300, or Rs 500 for JEE Main–based applicants. The computer-based exam for B.Tech admissions will be held from January 30 to February 1 across 100+ centres.

Sakshi Gupta
Updated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 | Canva

AEEE Registration 2026: The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has extended the Amrita Entrance Examination - Engineering (AEEE 2026) phase 1 registration deadline to January 21, 2026. Aspirants can apply for the AEEE 2026 on the official website of AEEE at aeee.amrita.edu.

AEEE Registration 2026: Fee details

To finish registration, aspirants must pay the AEEE application cost of Rs 1,300. Those applying solely using their JEE Main percentage must pay Rs 500.

AEEE Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants born between July 1, 2004, and June 30, 2010, with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in Class 12 and 50% marks in PCM, are qualified to take the AEEE 2026 test.

AEEE Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for the AEEE exam 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AEEE at aeee.amrita.edu.

Step 2: Click on the registration tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, finish the registration by entering the details such as name, mobile number, email, state and city.

Step 4: Next, fill out the AEEE application form, upload the required documents, make the payments, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

AEEE 2026: Selecting slots

Candidates can begin scheduling their exam slots on January 16. When scheduling slots for the AEEE 2026 exam, aspirants can choose their exam date, time, and test centre. Slots will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

AEEE 2026: Exam details

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conduct the AEEE 2026 phase 1 tests for B.Tech. admission from January 30 to February 1. The AEEE 2026 exam will be computer-based in over 100 places. It will be conducted in English for two and a half hours. It will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and quantitative aptitude. According to the AEEE marking method, applicants will receive three marks for each correct answer and one point for each incorrect response.

