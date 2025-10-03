IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Exam Tomorrom; Check Exam Dates, Shifts, Dress Code, and Required Documents

IIBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 | website

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Exam: The IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam will be held on October 4 and 5, 2025, by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Prior to the test, candidates must download their IBPS Clerk admit card from the official website. To be verified at the exam location, you must have your admit card and a legitimate photo ID.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Exam date and time

Exam Dates

October 4, 2025

October 5, 2025

Shift-wise Timings

Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Shift 2: 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Shift 3: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Shift 4: 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Exam pattern

1. Sections

English Language

Numerical Ability

Reasoning Ability

2. Question Type

All questions are objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).

3. Total Questions

100 questions in total.

4. Time Duration

60 minutes (1 hour) to complete the exam.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Required documents during examination

Admit Card: Printout of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card.

Valid Photo ID Proof: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, or Passport.

Photographs: Two recent passport-size photos.

Caste Certificate (if applicable): For candidates claiming reservation.

Note: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid ID proof

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Exam day guidelines

Dos

Arrive at the exam center at least one hour early to complete seating and security checks without stress.

Bring pencils and a ballpoint pen if allowed, for rough work or marking responses.

Don'ts

Do not be late, as candidates will not be allowed entry after the reporting time.

Do not bring electronic gadgets, including smartwatches, calculators, or mobile phones.

Do not carry Learner’s Driving License or Ration Card, as they are not accepted as valid ID proofs.

Dress Code

Avoid heavy or metallic accessories: Rings, earrings, nose pins, chains, necklaces, pendants, badges, brooches, and bangles can trigger security alarms.

Headgear: Do not wear hats, caps, or other headgear unless required for religious reasons.

Wrist accessories: Avoid smart bands, watches, or any electronic devices on the wrist.

Clothing: Dress comfortably and lightly; avoid multi-pocketed clothing or coats to ease security checks.

Footwear: Wear simple footwear that can be easily removed if required during security screening.

Bags and accessories: Avoid bulky purses, handbags, or extra accessories; carry only essentials like a ballpoint pen, ID proof, and admit card.