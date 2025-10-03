MPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025 Released; Details Here

MPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025 | Canva

MPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the updated test timetable for a variety of positions, including Food Safety Officer, Dental Surgeon, and others. Those who qualify can obtain the exam schedule on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC 2025: Revised Timetable

According to the announcement, the Dental Surgeon Exam 2024 and Assistant Research Officer Exam 2024 will be held on October 12, 2025. The tests for Assistant Manager and Assistant Registrar will take place on November 23, 2025.

The Food Safety Officer Exam 2025 and Mining Inspector Exam 2025 will take place on December 14 and 21, respectively. The Transport Sub Inspector Exam 2025 is planned for December 28, 2025.

Read the official and full schedule here

How to download the MPPSC 2025 Calendar?

To view the exam calendar, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the “What’s New” section, click on the MPPSC Calendar 2025 Link.

Step 3: Now, the MPPSC Exam Timetable 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

About Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is a state government agency responsible for conducting civil services examinations and competitive recruitment exams for various administrative positions in Madhya Pradesh. Established under Article 315 of the Indian Constitution, MPPSC plays a vital role in selecting eligible candidates for Group A and Group B posts in the state government.

It organises exams, interviews, and other selection processes to ensure fair recruitment. MPPSC also advises the state government on matters of promotions, transfers, and disciplinary actions.