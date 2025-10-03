 MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 500 Vacancies Begins; Check Exam Details Here
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has started accepting application form for the 500 vacant Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and Subedar (Stenographer) positions in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025 | esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Detailed notification: September 19, 2025

2. Online application procedure dates: October 3, 2025, to October 17, 2025

MPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025 Released; Details Here
MPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025 Released; Details Here

3. Corrections window: October 3 and October 22, 2025.

MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

1. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI): 400

2. Subedar (Stenographer): 100

3. Total: 500

MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment procedure seeks to fill these roles through a competitive selection procedure, such as written exams, physical testing, skill evaluations, document verification, and medical exams.

Read the official notice here

MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories is INR 500, while for SC, ST, and PWD candidates, the fee is INR 250.

Candidates must pay an application fee at the time of registration. The fee varies depending on the applicant's category and can be paid online using debit cards, credit cards, net banking, or UPI.

Furthermore, those who apply through kiosks on the MP Online portal will be charged a service fee of INR 60. There is an additional portal cost of INR 20 for those who log in with additional registered citizen users.

Direct link to submit the form

MP Police ASI & Subedar Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The examination for the post of Subedar will be held on December 10, 2025, in the morning shift, with reporting time at 7:30 AM and exam duration from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. For the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), the exam is scheduled on the same date in the afternoon shift, with reporting time at 12:30 PM and duration from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

