Tripura Student Murder Case: NHRC Takes Cognisance Of Killing Of Angel Chakma, Calls For Safety Of Northeast Students | IANS

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the killing of a student from Tripura in Dehradun and has asked the authorities to ensure the safety of the students from North Eastern states residing in Uttarakhand.

The victim, 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district in Tripura, had an argument along with his younger brother Michael with Suraj Khawas (22), a resident of Manipur currently living in Dehradun, and five of his friends at Selakui market on December 9.

The accused allegedly attacked Angel with knives and brass knuckles, following which he was rushed to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

A Bench presided over by Member Priyank Kanoongo has issued a notice to the State Government, calling for a detailed report on the action taken in the matter so far, the NHRC said in a statement.

Angel's father, Tarun Chakma, who is currently posted in Manipur with the Border Security Force (BSF), alleged that "racial slurs" were hurled at his son during the assault.

According to him, the attackers called Angel "Chinese" before attacking him.

The Commission said that it has further directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Uttarakhand to ensure, on the highest priority, the safety and security of students from the Northeast across the state.

"The report is expected to include details of the investigation, steps taken to apprehend the accused, and measures initiated to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the NHRC added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police said that five of the six people allegedly involved in the December 9 incident have been arrested, while Yagyaraj Awasthi, a resident of Nepal's Kanchanpur district, remains at large.

They have also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the lone absconding accused, a resident of Nepal, and said a team has been sent to the neighbouring country.

According to the police, based on the complaint filed by Michael Chakma on December 12, a case was registered under sections 115(2), 118 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing bodily harm and criminal intimidation, and an investigation was initiated.

Later, based on Angel's medical report, Section 109 of the BNS, relating to attempt to murder, was added to the case, and five accused were arrested the same day, including two minors.

Following Angel's death, police said sections 103(1), relating to murder, and 3(5), relating to joint liability, of the BNS were added to the charges.

Apart from Suraj Khawas, the arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Negi (25) and Sumit (25).

Angel Chakma was a final-year MBA student at a university in Dehradun.

